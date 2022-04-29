Developer – Front-End (Remote) at Parvana Recruitment

This is a remote position.

Client Details:

Our client is a software company that is doing exciting and innovative artificial intelligence development. The goal is to be the best but also to use their technology to make a positive impact on society and to level the playing fields. This job will make you feel really good about what you do while offering remote work and a super exciting tech environment.

Role Responsibilities:

Using markup languages like HTML to create user-friendly web pages.

Optimising applications for maximum speed.

Designing mobile-based features.

Collaborating with back-end developers and web designers to improve usability.

Writing functional requirement documents and guides.

Creating quality mock-ups and prototypes.

Helping back-end developers with coding and troubleshooting.

Ensuring high quality graphic standards and brand consistency.

Staying up-to-date on emerging technologies.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary qualification

Relevant Skills / Experience:

5 years’ experience in developing software.

Experienced in progressive web application development.

Proficient in JavaScript and JavaScript frameworks, preferably VueJS or React Native.

Very proficient in HTML and CSS.

Experienced with NuxtJS.

Proficient in using GitLab or a similar GitOps tool.

Knowledgeable in Docker and Google Cloud Services.

Familiar with Agile methodologies, especially the use of Scrum and Kanban.

Knowledgeable in Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery methodology.

Knowledgeable in Test-driven development principles.

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website (www.parvana.co.uk).

Desired Skills:

Front-End

JavaScript

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position