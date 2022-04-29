Front End Developer

Purpose Statement:
Responsible for the development, testing & implementation of digital projects according to delivery standards & specifications.
Key Tasks and Accountabilities:Quality
- Develop software according to technical specifications and functional descriptions.
- Follow secure & agile software development practices as per the organisation’s standards.
- Adhere to the organizations prescribed development frameworks, patterns and practices.
- Perform quality checks by developing and executing automated testing scripts and procedures
- Execute applications and systems performance analysis
o Recommend and implement improved methodso Maintain and modify existing applications and systems
- Liaise with software vendors
On-time delivery
- Ensure timely delivery of developed applications and systems
- Ensure project deadlines at met according to contracted SLA with business
System uptime
- Standby and support
- System monitoring
- Capacity planning
- Performance analysis/ load tests
Qualifications and Experience:Min:
- Grade 12
- A relevant tertiary qualification (degree) in IT
- 5 years’ proven experience in software development, project delivery & implementation
Ideal:Experience in the following development technologies or similar:Methodologies:
- Agile
- Object-oriented Development
- Web API & RESTful web services
- MVC design patterns
- Unified Modelling Language
- Relational & NoSQL Database Design
- Cloud architecture & platforms
Web Technologies:
- HTML5
- CSS3
- Javascript (latest standards)
Programming Languages:
- NodeJS
- ASP.Net (C#)
- Java
Database Technologies:
- Relational, e.g. SQL Server 2012
- NoSQL, e.g. MongoDB, CloudantDB.
- Embedded, e.g. h2db, mdf, SQLite
- Mobile Technologies (Ideal):
- Android – Android Studio
- iOS – xcode
- Cross platform, e.g. Cordova, PhoneGap
