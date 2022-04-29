I.T. Support Helpdesk

Our client in Cape Town is looking to appoint a Support-Helpdesk I.T. Savvy Candidate.

This person will be assisting clients to install programs, help them understand the programs, and must be able to at times remotely take over and fix problems.

The company sells Pastel Accounting Software and Payroll Software and as such you will be trained on the software and how to assist the clients with any needs that may arrise.

Requirements:

Grade 12 Senior Certificate

Able to work with Microsoft Office Suite

Understanding of I.T. Cloud-Based Technology

Willingness to learn

Must have own transport and valid driver’s license

Clear Credit and Criminal Record

This job is suitable for anyone who has basic skills in computers and software and you do not need to be a developer.

The right candidate will be taught what is needed from them and the company is looking for someoene that can grow with them.

Desired Skills:

MS Office

Cloud-Based

Software

