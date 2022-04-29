Intermediate Software Developer

Our Client is currently looking to hire a self-motivated individual to join the team as an Intermediate Software Developer. The ideal candidate must be proficient at building new system features, solving system issues, and system integration.

REQUIREMENTS

Bachelor’s Degree/Diploma/Technical Certification

Must have solid experience with the following technologies: Vue, Node.js, Postgres, SQL, JavaScript, HTML/CSS, Git, RESTful web Services

Any familiarity with SASS, UML, Agile Methodology and CI/CD Best practices will be advantageous

Self-motivated individual

Four or more years of relevant experience

Must be fluent in English

Must be able to prioritise and meet deadlines

Great communication skills

DUTIES

Interpret requirements into robust technical solutions

Communicate and demonstrate progress throughout every project phase

Collaborate on overall technical solution design

Write clear, concise, and well-documented code

Prioritise bugs based on MOSCOW-method, investigate them and deploy fixes with accurate time estimates and regular feedback

Actively engage in discussions with senior team members regarding architecture decisions and technical solutions

Effectively communicate and collaborate with test analysts and business analysts to provide timely feedback and resolutions to production issues, or issues related to features

Work with the Technical Operations team to automate builds and code deployments

Keep up to date with technology trends and how they can benefit Optimi’s software landscape

Identify areas for system and code improvements and consult with senior team members on implementation thereof

Please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Vue

Node.js

Postgres

SQL

JavaScript

HTML/CSS

Git

RESTful web Services

SASS

UML

Agile Methodology and CI/CD Best practices will be advantageous

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position