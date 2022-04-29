Our Client is currently looking to hire a self-motivated individual to join the team as an Intermediate Software Developer. The ideal candidate must be proficient at building new system features, solving system issues, and system integration.
REQUIREMENTS
- Bachelor’s Degree/Diploma/Technical Certification
- Must have solid experience with the following technologies: Vue, Node.js, Postgres, SQL, JavaScript, HTML/CSS, Git, RESTful web Services
- Any familiarity with SASS, UML, Agile Methodology and CI/CD Best practices will be advantageous
- Self-motivated individual
- Four or more years of relevant experience
- Must be fluent in English
- Must be able to prioritise and meet deadlines
- Great communication skills
DUTIES
- Interpret requirements into robust technical solutions
- Communicate and demonstrate progress throughout every project phase
- Collaborate on overall technical solution design
- Write clear, concise, and well-documented code
- Prioritise bugs based on MOSCOW-method, investigate them and deploy fixes with accurate time estimates and regular feedback
- Actively engage in discussions with senior team members regarding architecture decisions and technical solutions
- Effectively communicate and collaborate with test analysts and business analysts to provide timely feedback and resolutions to production issues, or issues related to features
- Work with the Technical Operations team to automate builds and code deployments
- Keep up to date with technology trends and how they can benefit Optimi’s software landscape
- Identify areas for system and code improvements and consult with senior team members on implementation thereof
Please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Vue
- Node.js
- Postgres
- SQL
- JavaScript
- HTML/CSS
- Git
- RESTful web Services
- SASS
- UML
- Agile Methodology and CI/CD Best practices will be advantageous
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree