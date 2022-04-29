Junior Developer at Headhunters

Apr 29, 2022

Our Client in the Digital Marketing industry is seeking a Junior Developer to join their team, based in Port Elizabeth.

Requirements:

  • HTML, CSS/SCSS (bonus), JavaScript, JQuery.
  • Skills in Programming such as Ruby, Node JS, Python or PHP.
  • Candidates must be able to problem solve, come up with with their own ideas, be eager to learn and willing to research solutions.
  • Troubleshooting and navigating the internet.

If you are not contacted within two weeks of applying, please consider your application unsuccessful.

