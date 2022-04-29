More countries in Africa, Latin America could adopt cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin could be adopted as legal tender in at least one more African and one Central or Latin American country in 2022.

The prediction from Nigel Green of deVere Group comes as the Central African Republic (CAR) on Wednesday adopted Bitcoin as an official currency, becoming the first country in Africa and only the second in the world to do so.

A bill governing the use of cryptocurrency was adopted unanimously by parliament last week, said a statement signed by Obed Namsio, chief of staff of President Faustin-Archange Touadera.

Speaking to Reuters, he said: “The president supports this bill because it will improve the conditions of Central African citizens. He added: “It’s a decisive step toward opening up new opportunities for our country.”

The CAR is one of six central African countries that share the CFA franc – a regional currency that is backed by France and pegged to the euro.

Last year, El Salvador became the first country in the world to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender, alongside the US dollar.

Green comments: “We can expect an increasing number of countries to follow the example of El Salvador and now the Central African Republic and adopt Bitcoin as legal tender.

“In January I predicted that at least another three nations, besides El Salvador, would declare the world’s largest cryptocurrency legal tender in 2022. One now already has done so. I’m doubling down on this prediction. There’s a real sense that momentum is picking up. I expect Bitcoin will be adopted as legal tender in at least one more African and one Central or Latin American country before the end of the year.”

He has tipped Tanzania to be one of those countries, as its central bank said last year it was working on a presidential directive to prepare for cryptocurrencies.

“In Latin and Central America, it could potentially be Paraguay or Mexico next. A Paraguayan bill moving to regulate the trading and mining of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in the country passed the Senate in December, which is widely being regarded as the first step to making Bitcoin legal tender.

“Meanwhile I’m confident that a Bitcoin bill will be introduced to Mexico’s Congress this year. Indira Kempis – a high-profile Mexican senator – amongst others, are going on record as saying they want their country to follow El Salvador’s example.”