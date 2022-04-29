Programme Administrator

Apr 29, 2022

We are looking for an experienced Programme Administrator.
Requirements

  • Knowledge of Asset Management Business

  • Knowledge in supporting large Programme deliverables across multiple workstreams – preparation of programme meetings and artefacts

  • Ability to consolidate multiple project plans for Programme View

  • Agile capabilities

  • Oversight of Programme financial management

  • Technologically savvy with PMO toolsets

  • Analytical and problem-solving aptitude

  • 5 yrs experience in supporting PMO

Desired Skills:

  • Asset Management Business
  • PMO
  • Analytical and problem-solving aptitude

