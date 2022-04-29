We are looking for an experienced Programme Administrator.
Requirements
- Knowledge of Asset Management Business
- Knowledge in supporting large Programme deliverables across multiple workstreams – preparation of programme meetings and artefacts
- Ability to consolidate multiple project plans for Programme View
- Agile capabilities
- Oversight of Programme financial management
- Technologically savvy with PMO toolsets
- Analytical and problem-solving aptitude
- 5 yrs experience in supporting PMO
Desired Skills:
- Asset Management Business
- PMO
- Analytical and problem-solving aptitude