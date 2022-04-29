Programme Administrator

We are looking for an experienced Programme Administrator.

Requirements

Knowledge of Asset Management Business

Knowledge in supporting large Programme deliverables across multiple workstreams – preparation of programme meetings and artefacts

Ability to consolidate multiple project plans for Programme View

Agile capabilities

Oversight of Programme financial management

Technologically savvy with PMO toolsets

Analytical and problem-solving aptitude

5 yrs experience in supporting PMO

Desired Skills:

Asset Management Business

PMO

Analytical and problem-solving aptitude

Learn more/Apply for this position