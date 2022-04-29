RPG Developer

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides specialised resourcing for client projects.

We are looking for a RPG Developer to join our financial services client based in Centurion.

What you will be doing:

Design, develop, implement and support technological solutions to meet business requirements in accordance with specification

Follow standards; best practices of IT team, maintains a high quality standard in the work being delivered, maintainability of code, quality of design and elegance of solution, compliance to system design and architecture.

Conduct necessary developer testing (Stress, Integration and Unit), pass basic test scenarios and functionality sanity checks, take responsibility for acquiring developer test data, list all impacted areas and database impact to jira’s for regression testing, complies with all business requirements and does the tester reopen the fixed defect multiple times for the same problem.

Perform relevant developer testing, update basic test cases with additional impact information and database impact, conduct necessary testing (Stress, Integration and Unit) and take responsibility for acquiring developer test data

Take accountability for understanding business requirements by asking questions, clarifying requirements, research appropriate solutions/answers, providing an analysis and recommendations to meet requirements, insight into business requirements

Define scope and main pieces of work/tasks (must be logged in Jira), estimate duration of IT solution based on business requirements (update Jira), provide honest feedback on the progress of tasks irrespective of challenges and update jira status when done.

Develop, enhance and maintain applications for the internal and external clients base on

specifications received, write code or parameters to provide software components according to technical specifications, amend any defects within the solution, take responsibility for ensuring successful integration with internal and external systems, migrate applications into applicable environments, conduct implementation checks and testing and post implementation monitoring, complete and maintain relevant technical documentation.

What we are looking for:

Completed IT Degree / Diploma

3 years RPG Development/ ILE experience

RPG 7

RDI

Embedded SQL

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

Desired Skills:

RPG Developer

ILE Experience

RDI

Embedded SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position