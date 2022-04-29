Senior IT Infrastructure Manager at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A leading Business Process Outsourcer seeks a driven Senior IT Infrastructure Manager to provide direction and leadership to the IT Team. The role will require you to oversee IT projects, processes, staff and systems, and to report to the CEO on the IT department’s functioning. The ideal candidate will have 5+ years’ IT management experience, a CCNA and MCSA or equivalent diploma, and advanced knowledge of networking concepts and server management.

DUTIES:

Lead medium sized IT projects, including the design and deployment of new IT systems and infrastructure.

Monitor performance of information technology systems to determine efficiencies, cost, and productivity levels, and to make recommendations for improving the IT infrastructure.

Help define IT infrastructure strategy, architecture, and processes.

Analyze business requirements by partnering with key stakeholders across the organization and externally to develop solutions for IT needs.

Assess vendors and develop test strategies for new hardware and software.

Ongoing assessment of telco providers in terms of quality of service and related cost.

Maintain internal ticket SLA adherence and optimize general call center support.

Define and manage cyber security compliance in accordance with our client’s and our business requirements as well as annual cybersecurity audits.

Maintain and improve existing IT corporate governance procedures.

Create and manage all IT budgets.

Performance Management and provide direction and leadership developing IT staff.

Develop and implement business continuity protocols to reduce disruption to business operations in the event of emergency situations or data loss.

Schedule, organize and assign projects to members in the IT team. Ensure tasks are completed as per the business requirements.

REQUIREMENTS:

5 years IT management experience.

CCNA and MCSA or equivalent Network Integration/technical Diploma required.

Advanced knowledge and Experience with Networking concepts: TCP/IP, QoS, Firewalls and VPN as well as current data security and encryption protocols essential.

Advance knowledge and experience in Server Management, licensing, VMware and Hyper-V, Windows 2012+, Linux environments consisting of SQL Servers and related Microsoft technologies.

A good high-level understanding of Web related Technologies.

Experience with Helpdesk Processes and related technologies.

Good understanding of backups and online solutions.

Advantageous –

Previous experience in managing IT infrastructure and support in a BPO or Call Centre.

Exposure and experience with cloud services.

Exposure to Asterisk.

ATTRIBUTES:

Smart and logical with a solid understanding of and experience applying critical reasoning to solve problems.

Excellent oral and written communication skills and be able to present ideas to stakeholders using modern digital communications.

Organizational and planning skills essential with solid interpersonal and team skill.

Must be able to work under pressure in a dynamic environment.

Ability to analyze problems, identify alternative solutions, and implement recommendations.

