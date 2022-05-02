Developer (Low Code)

May 2, 2022

Low code Developer

Reporting to Head of Development

General:

Purpose of the Role:

  • Are you someone with a passion for integration, process automation and orchestration? Do you have a natural ability to diagnose application issues and to decide what can be done with low code instead of traditional coding (80/20 rule)?

  • Are you intuitive about how an idea can be turned to an actual working application?

  • You may have found the perfect next step in your career.
  • You will be part of a team responsible for solving business challenges in an agile, fun, and fast-paced environment. You will be working directly with business to understand requirements and deliver solutions using a low – code application development tool.

Key Responsibilities / Key Performance Areas

  • Building efficient solutions
  • Problem solving
  • Sense of urgency
  • Knowledge and Experience:
  • Experience with BPM / Orchestration or Low Code tools or platforms
  • Technical background
  • Business Analysis
  • Advantageous
  • Understanding of C# and database programming
  • Understanding the full SDLC
  • Leading and managing others

Personal Characteristics:

  • Strong ability and desire to create robust business solutions at a technical
  • level
  • People skills – collaborating with business for the best solution and
  • communicating well
  • Flexibility and openness to learning new technologies
  • Sense of humour

Desired Skills:

  • low code
  • C#
  • BPM
  • SDLC

About The Employer:

– Fun working environment
– Great Team Spirit
– Passionate Work ethic
– Super successful Brand

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Relocation Costs

