Developer (Low Code)

Low code Developer
Reporting to Head of Development
General:
Purpose of the Role:
-
Are you someone with a passion for integration, process automation and orchestration? Do you have a natural ability to diagnose application issues and to decide what can be done with low code instead of traditional coding (80/20 rule)?
-
Are you intuitive about how an idea can be turned to an actual working application?
- You may have found the perfect next step in your career.
- You will be part of a team responsible for solving business challenges in an agile, fun, and fast-paced environment. You will be working directly with business to understand requirements and deliver solutions using a low – code application development tool.
Key Responsibilities / Key Performance Areas
- Building efficient solutions
- Problem solving
- Sense of urgency
- Knowledge and Experience:
- Experience with BPM / Orchestration or Low Code tools or platforms
- Technical background
- Business Analysis
- Advantageous
- Understanding of C# and database programming
- Understanding the full SDLC
- Leading and managing others
Personal Characteristics:
- Strong ability and desire to create robust business solutions at a technical
- level
- People skills – collaborating with business for the best solution and
- communicating well
- Flexibility and openness to learning new technologies
- Sense of humour
Desired Skills:
- low code
- C#
- BPM
- SDLC
About The Employer:
– Fun working environment
– Great Team Spirit
– Passionate Work ethic
– Super successful Brand
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Relocation Costs