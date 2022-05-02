Finance Systems Analyst (JD Edwards)

The Role:

As a Financial System Analyst, you will be responsible for the support and maintenance of various finance systems, including our core ERP JDEdwards. You will work on implementation of projects from inception to completion, make sure various integrations are supported and maintained, keep up-to-date knowledge of functionalities, customization and integration. You have strong technical accounting and analytical skills, and the ability to thrive in a dynamic, fast-paced environment.

Main Responsibilities/Key Tasks:

Designs new ICT Solutions by analysing requirements; constructing workflow charts and diagrams, studying system capabilities and writing specifications;

Improves systems by studying current practices and designing modifications;

Recommends controls by identifying problems and writing improved procedures;

Maintains system protocols by writing and updating procedures;

Provides references for users by writing and maintaining user documentation; providing help desk support and training users;

Maintains user confidence and protects operations by keeping information confidential;

Prepares technical reports by collecting; analysing; summarizing information and trends;

Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed;

Promoting Process Improvement;

Familiar with testing methodology and able to perform unit testing on software;

Develop reporting according to specifications from business; and

Perform the role of Project Manager on certain projects.

Job Requirements

Matric Certificate and B Com in Accountancy or equivalent.

5+ years’ financial management or supply chain

Strong financial experience

Project management using Prince2 methodology

In depth knowledge of business systems and operations

ERP system experience: JD Edwards (a must)

Process improvement experience

Desired Skills:

Jd Edwards

SAP

Navision

ERP System

Project Management

Financial Management

Supply Chain

Accounting

financial systems

Process Improvement

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

