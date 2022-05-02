JAVA DEVELOPERS – ALL LEVELS PERM & CONTRACT at CLIENT

- Design and develop high-volume, low-latency applications for mission-critical systems and delivering high-availability and performance
- Create well designed, testable, efficient code
- Participate in all phases of the development lifecycle
- Assist in preparation and production of releases of software components
- Ensure designs are in compliance with specifications
- Investigate alternatives and technologies and present them for architectural review, in order to support continuous improvement
What is the Core Tech Stack you will be working with
- Java
- Java Web Frameworks (Spring)
- MySQL
- Linux
- Git
About The Employer:
Our client is globally distributed and have adopted a Fluid approach to remote vs office-based work, encouraging freedom, fluidity of working location, collaboration & exploration. teams define their remote days to encourage collaboration & knowledge sharing whilst still creating the flexibility of remote working.