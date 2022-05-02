MID DEVELOPER REACT JS(FE STRONG) at Client based

Mid Developer REACT JS ( FE Strong)

Full spec available on our website

We are searching high and low for our next Javascript Developer with experience in:

National Diploma in Information Technology or Equivalent

3 + Experience coding in a modern web stack – Node.js, React, HTML, CSS

Experience with Serverless, Terraform, AWS CDK

Experience with Git or Bitbucket

REQUIREMENTS

Participation in team activities such as collaborative development and code reviews

Taking Initiative on identifying areas for technical improvements / innovations.

Taking part in cross-team activities such as knowledge-sharing and documentation.

Coding and developing features for new and existing products to a high technical standard.

Core Tech Stack

Modern Full Stack JavaScript and TypeScript.

Serverless framework with AWS behind the scenes.

Working at at this client allows exposure to:

Frontend

React (CRA, NextJS, Gatsby)

Centralised State Management

React Native (Vanilla and Expo)

Calling REST + GraphQL APIs

Modern UI Libraries

CSS-in-JS

Tooling

Git

Bundlers (Webpack, SWC, Esbuild)

ESLint, Prettier

CI/CD

Serverless, Terraform, AWS CDK

Desired Skills:

DEVELOPER

REACT

JS

FE

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Our client is globally distributed and have adopted a Fluid approach to remote vs office-based work, encouraging freedom, fluidity of working location, collaboration & exploration. teams define their remote days to encourage collaboration & knowledge sharing whilst still creating the flexibility of remote working.

Employer & Job Benefits:

remote work

training

internal developent programs

