MID DEVELOPER REACT JS(FE STRONG) at Client based

May 2, 2022

Mid Developer REACT JS ( FE Strong)

We are searching high and low for our next Javascript Developer with experience in:

  • National Diploma in Information Technology or Equivalent
  • 3 + Experience coding in a modern web stack – Node.js, React, HTML, CSS
  • Experience with Serverless, Terraform, AWS CDK
  • Experience with Git or Bitbucket

REQUIREMENTS

  • Participation in team activities such as collaborative development and code reviews
  • Taking Initiative on identifying areas for technical improvements / innovations.
  • Taking part in cross-team activities such as knowledge-sharing and documentation.
  • Coding and developing features for new and existing products to a high technical standard.

Core Tech Stack
Modern Full Stack JavaScript and TypeScript.
Serverless framework with AWS behind the scenes.

Working at at this client allows exposure to:

Frontend

  • React (CRA, NextJS, Gatsby)
  • Centralised State Management
  • React Native (Vanilla and Expo)
  • Calling REST + GraphQL APIs
  • Modern UI Libraries
  • CSS-in-JS

Tooling

  • Git
  • Bundlers (Webpack, SWC, Esbuild)
  • ESLint, Prettier
  • CI/CD
  • Serverless, Terraform, AWS CDK

Desired Skills:

  • DEVELOPER
  • REACT
  • JS
  • FE

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Our client is globally distributed and have adopted a Fluid approach to remote vs office-based work, encouraging freedom, fluidity of working location, collaboration & exploration. teams define their remote days to encourage collaboration & knowledge sharing whilst still creating the flexibility of remote working.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • remote work
  • training
  • internal developent programs

