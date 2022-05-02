MID DEVELOPER REACT JS(FE STRONG) at Client based

Mid Developer REACT JS ( FE Strong)
Full spec available on our website
We are searching high and low for our next Javascript Developer with experience in:
- National Diploma in Information Technology or Equivalent
- 3 + Experience coding in a modern web stack – Node.js, React, HTML, CSS
- Experience with Serverless, Terraform, AWS CDK
- Experience with Git or Bitbucket
REQUIREMENTS
- Participation in team activities such as collaborative development and code reviews
- Taking Initiative on identifying areas for technical improvements / innovations.
- Taking part in cross-team activities such as knowledge-sharing and documentation.
- Coding and developing features for new and existing products to a high technical standard.
Core Tech Stack
Modern Full Stack JavaScript and TypeScript.
Serverless framework with AWS behind the scenes.
Working at at this client allows exposure to:
Frontend
- React (CRA, NextJS, Gatsby)
- Centralised State Management
- React Native (Vanilla and Expo)
- Calling REST + GraphQL APIs
- Modern UI Libraries
- CSS-in-JS
Tooling
- Git
- Bundlers (Webpack, SWC, Esbuild)
- ESLint, Prettier
- CI/CD
- Serverless, Terraform, AWS CDK
Desired Skills:
- DEVELOPER
- REACT
- JS
- FE
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Our client is globally distributed and have adopted a Fluid approach to remote vs office-based work, encouraging freedom, fluidity of working location, collaboration & exploration. teams define their remote days to encourage collaboration & knowledge sharing whilst still creating the flexibility of remote working.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- remote work
- training
- internal developent programs