UI UX Developer at CLIENT

May 2, 2022

JOB PROFILE

  • Work together with product management and engineering to build innovative solutions for the product direction, visuals, and experience
  • Participate in all visual design stages from concept to final hand-off to engineering
  • Develop original ideas that bring simplicity and user-friendliness to complex design roadblocks
  • Prepare wireframes, storyboards, user flows, process flows and site maps to effectively communicate interaction and design ideas
  • Discuss designs and key milestone deliverables with peers and executive level stakeholders
  • Perform user research and evaluate user feedback
  • Set design guidelines, best practices, and standards
  • Stay up-to-date with the latest UI trends, techniques, and technologies
  • The production of high-fidelity prototypes
  • Gathering and evaluating user requirements, in collaboration with our Product and Engineering teams, including the adjustment of specs and deliverables to meet product requirements and limitations.
  • Working with the Product, Engineering, and Project Management teams to bring new product features to life
  • Working as a UX Researcher and utilize a variety of testing techniques to inform and validate the direction of your design.
  • Keep abreast of competitors’ products and industry trends.

Core Tech Stack
Javascript, build on the Serverless framework with AWS behind the scenes. Opportunity for exposure to:

  • ReactJS, React Native, Nodejs, GraphQL,AWS (AppSync, Cloudfront, CloudWatch, Cognito, Lambda, DynamoDB – single table, S3 (hosting + Storage), S3, SES (email + push), SNS, SQS, Typescript, CSS-in-JS (Styled Components).

Desired Skills:

About The Employer:

Our client is globally distributed and have adopted a Fluid approach to remote vs office-based work, encouraging freedom, fluidity of working location, collaboration & exploration. teams define their remote days to encourage collaboration & knowledge sharing whilst still creating the flexibility of remote working.

