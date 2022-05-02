UI UX Developer at CLIENT

JOB PROFILE

Work together with product management and engineering to build innovative solutions for the product direction, visuals, and experience

Participate in all visual design stages from concept to final hand-off to engineering

Develop original ideas that bring simplicity and user-friendliness to complex design roadblocks

Prepare wireframes, storyboards, user flows, process flows and site maps to effectively communicate interaction and design ideas

Discuss designs and key milestone deliverables with peers and executive level stakeholders

Perform user research and evaluate user feedback

Set design guidelines, best practices, and standards

Stay up-to-date with the latest UI trends, techniques, and technologies

The production of high-fidelity prototypes

Gathering and evaluating user requirements, in collaboration with our Product and Engineering teams, including the adjustment of specs and deliverables to meet product requirements and limitations.

Working with the Product, Engineering, and Project Management teams to bring new product features to life

Working as a UX Researcher and utilize a variety of testing techniques to inform and validate the direction of your design.

Keep abreast of competitors’ products and industry trends.

Core Tech Stack

Javascript, build on the Serverless framework with AWS behind the scenes. Opportunity for exposure to:

ReactJS, React Native, Nodejs, GraphQL,AWS (AppSync, Cloudfront, CloudWatch, Cognito, Lambda, DynamoDB – single table, S3 (hosting + Storage), S3, SES (email + push), SNS, SQS, Typescript, CSS-in-JS (Styled Components).

Desired Skills:

ReactJS React Native Nodejs GraphQLAWS (AppSync Cloudfront CloudWatch Cognito Lambda DynamoDB – single table S3 (hosting + Storage) S3 SES (email + push) SNS SQS Typescript CSS-in-JS (Styled Components).

About The Employer:

Our client is globally distributed and have adopted a Fluid approach to remote vs office-based work, encouraging freedom, fluidity of working location, collaboration & exploration. teams define their remote days to encourage collaboration & knowledge sharing whilst still creating the flexibility of remote working.

Learn more/Apply for this position