Analysys Mason acquires Northern Sky Research

Datatec has announced that its subsidiary Analysys Mason has acquired Northern Sky Research, (NSR), a global provider of satellite and space market research and consulting services.

NSR is a specialist in the analysis of growth opportunities across four core industry sectors: satellite communications, satellite and space applications, financial analysis and satellite & space infrastructure.

The combination of NSR’s knowledge and expertise, and Analysys Mason’s international market position in the TMT sector, will expand the breadth of Analysys Mason’s services to new and existing clients worldwide, underpinned by a knowledge base spanning 5G, fibre and satellite platforms.

Jens Montanana, CEO of Datatec, comments: “5G and satellite technologies are converging rapidly with disruptive effects on investment models. The acquisition of NSR with its unrivalled satellite and space expertise is therefore very timely and puts Analysys Mason in a unique position to advise its clients on these important developments.”