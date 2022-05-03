Data Scientist

An industrial automation company is looking for bright, inspired individuals to be part of a dynamic team passionate about optimization and mathematical modelling. This amazing opportunity is based in Cape Town.

Required Experience:

BSc degree in either Computer Science, Chemistry, Physics, Engineering or Mathematics

1 to 2 years’ experience

Knowledge of Python programming

Knowledge and understanding of Bayesian Statistics is preferable

SA citizen

Written applications to the following e-mail: [Email Address Removed] or visit our website on [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Python

Learn more/Apply for this position