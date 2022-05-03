Hamilton Ratshefola takes over from Maphum Nxumalo at Gijima

Maphum Nxumalo is leaving Gijima, retiring as the company’s group chief executive effective May 2022.

Nxumalo has had a 45-year career in the ICT industry, serving for 14 years with the Massmart group before joining Infloplan and then becoming the executive and director of IT companies including Debis, Sybase, Arivia.kom, Unisys, SAP, SAS, T-Systems and lastly Gijima.

He also served in the International Presidential ICT Advisory Committee to President Thabo Mbeki and the Y2K advisory Committee.

Nxumalo joined Gijima as chief operating officer in 2014 and was appointed as group chief executive in 2019 after a stint acting in the role.

From May 2022, Nxumalo will serve as a Gijima non-executive board member and an executive member of the Guma Group, a 100% owner of Gijima and other diversified businesses including Guma Railways, Guma Energy, Tourvest, Guma Mining, Guma Infrastructure Development and Guma Health.

Hamilton Ratshefola will take as Gijima’s group managing executive director.