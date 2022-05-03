Java Developer

We have an amazing opportunity for a Senior Java developer in Johannesburg!

We require a candidate with:

BSc. Computer Sciences or National Diploma in IT

7+ years of experience

React and angular knowledge

Experience with Hibernate, SQL and spring

MVC, SOAP, RESTful and bitbucket experience

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or alternatively you can visit our website [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Java

Learn more/Apply for this position