Snr Front End Developer (CPT Only) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

DESIGN, develop and deliver cutting-edge high quality & reliable products and systems as the next Snr Front End Developer sought by a dynamic FinTech company. Your role will also entail System & Unit Testing, providing technical input for the creation of software documentation and training materials where required while consistently working to improve functionality and user-friendliness of applications. Candidates must be Cape Town based with 6-8 years’ commercial application development experience within the B2B Transactional / Payments / SaaS industry. You must preferably possess a BSc. Computer Science or equivalent Degree or be MCSD Certified, and your tech tools should include C#.Net, VB.Net, JavaScript, HTML5, CSS, SQL, XML, XAML, AJAX, jQuery, PHP and Web Services, MS Office Suite, CRM, Asana, MS Teams, & MS Team Foundation Server (TFS). You will also require proficiency with Visual Studio and Xamarin for building user interfaces. All applicants MUST HAVE uncapped internet connection.

DUTIES:

Develop, deliver, maintain and implement high quality technical solutions in line with business requirements / specifications / quality standards.

Take technical ownership of application / service architectural implementation.

Continuously strive to make improvements to existing products and/or systems and services and ensure Development teams adhere to common patterns and practices.

Seek out and act upon feedback from both the Dev team and stakeholders.

Keep up to date with relevant technology standards or best practices.

System and Unit Testing along with technical documentation maintenance where required.

Communicate effective and escalate issues timeously.

Assist clients with integration where needed.

Collaborate and work closely with all relevant stakeholders to provide product software developments, adjustments, or revisions that:

Interpret architecture principles into designed and deployable/usable solutions.

Always have the clients’ best interests in mind.

Are built according to exact specification requirements from business.

Are tested and validated against internal/external required quality standards.

Deploy without error or bugs.

Are of the highest industry coding practice/s.

Integrates the system as a whole. Participate in regular Scrum or Cross-functional Meetings to review: Project status. Business specifications. Errors or operational issues. Timelines. Client feedback. Provide technical input for the creation of software documentation and training materials where required. Research and recommend technologies, tools, methods and processes to increase effectiveness and delivery pace/quality. Identify and mitigate operational risks within the capability area. Take accountability for developing and cross-skilling across multiple disciplines within own area to expand capability and versality of the team. Constantly collaborate with relevant team members to consistently improve functionality and user-friendliness of applications. Identify and troubleshoot system issues and coding problems, addressing such with urgency and incorporating the relevant stakeholders. Close coordination with architecture to ensure that designs, standards and quality can be implemented within their function.



REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

BSc. Computer Science or equivalent Degree or MCSD Certification preferred.

Experience/Skills –

6-8 Years’ real commercial application development experience within the B2B Transactional / Payments / SaaS industry.

Ability to interpret architectural concerns to solution design in addition to the translation of user requirements into technical specifications and/or code.

Enhanced Programming Skills: C#.Net, VB.Net, JavaScript, HTML5, CSS, SQL, XML, XAML, AJAX, jQuery, PHP and Web Services.

Proficiency with Visual Studio and Xamarin for building user interfaces.

Skills in MS Office Suite, CRM, Asana, MS Teams, MS Team Foundation Server (TFS).

Experience with testing frameworks and Front End Development tools.

Ability to interpret and implement web designs.

Understanding of the entire web development process, with an emphasis on Front End design and Mobile Development.

Solid understanding in cross-browser and multiplatform web development, mobile optimization and web-based application building.

Customer-focused through all the stages of the SDLC.

Willingness to troubleshoot and solve complex problems.

Applicant MUST HAVE uncapped internet connection.

Advantageous –

Strong Payments industry knowledge.

Experience in Programming languages/frameworks such as PHP, NodeJS, Pascal, Java.

Knowledge of Message Queues.

ATTRIBUTES:

Exceptional numerical reasoning, logic ability and problem-solving skills.

Active and enthusiastic team player acting as an ambassador for product delivery.

Willing to adapt to significant changes in either technology or environment.

Leads the evaluation of ideas, tools, technology, standards and best practice.

Ability to manage multiple projects and meet deadlines.

Good design sense, production value and attention to detail.

Well organised with strong time management skills and the ability to juggle multiple objectives according to prescribed procedures and processes.

Works well under pressure.

Ability to work independently and in a Remote team environment.

Clear communication skills.

Honest, reliable and hardworking.

Self-motivated.

