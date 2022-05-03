Software Developer at Parvana Recruitment

Role Responsibilities:

Designing & developing back-end software and APIs.

Object-oriented programming.

Designing & developing of front-end components using React.

Preferred Qualifications:

BSc or BTech majoring in Computer Science will be advantageous.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

Database design and performance tuning (MySQL or similar).

Software development within the Linux / Unix environment.

Agile development practices.

Microservice principles and development.

Understanding of and development using Containers.

Linux systems administration skills will be an advantage.

Desired Skills:

Software Developer

Back-End

Front-End

