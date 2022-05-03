Software Developer (Automotive Controls and Data Analytics) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A provider of cutting-edge Engineering Solutions in Durbanville seeks a proactive and meticulous Software Developer for automotive controls and data analytics. You should possess a BTech or BEng. Degree in Electronic/Mechatronic Engineering, have 3-6+ years relevant experience, J1939 CAN communication experience, knowledge of ISO 26262 software development processes, MATLAB/Simulink proficiency, have SA citizen and be willing to travel abroad for variable periods.

DUTIES:

MATLAB/Simulink software development for embedded controllers used in the automotive environment.

Under guidance of the Lead Software Engineer, be responsible for the documentation, verification and testing of embedded software.

Software algorithm development and control systems optimization.

Take ownership for the development and support of data analysis tools written in MATLAB.

Manage automated processing and analysis of daily recorded field data.

Development and support of CAN-bus logger units on test vehicles.

Development of system plant models and simulations using MATLAB/Simulink.

REQUIREMENTS:

B Eng. Degree in Electronic / Mechatronic Engineering (M Eng preferred).

Willing to travel overseas for variable periods.

South African Citizenship.

3-6+ Years of experience.

Proficient in MATLAB/Simulink environment. Experience with Simulink embedded coder will be beneficial.

Knowledge of J1939 CAN communication and associated test tools/equipment.

Knowledge and experience of ISO 26262 software development processes will be beneficial.

ATTRIBUTES:

Attention to detail.

Excellent in task management.

Ability to work under pressure.

Team player.

Good Written and Verbal Communication (English).

COMMENTS:

