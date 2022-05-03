Tablet, Chromebook shipments decline as market adjusts to new conditions

Worldwide tablet shipments reached 38,4-million units during the first quarter of 2022 (1Q22), posting a decline of 3,9% year over year as demand slowed, according to preliminary data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker.

Shipments are still above pre-pandemic levels; however, growth has softened, which is an indication of the market reverting to normal seasonality. Also, aggressive purchasing of devices in 2020 and 2021 led many users to hold on to their recently purchased tablets.

Chromebooks also continued to decline with shipments down 61,9% year over year in 1Q22.

While the overall market contracted due to saturation in mature markets, Asia/Pacific (excluding Japan and China) still recorded growth in the quarter as there have been several large investments for digital education in the region.

“While the tablet market is certainly on a downward trend at the global level because of lower demand in mature markets, it is interesting to see several new players entering the emerging markets, especially smartphone vendors like realme, OPPO, Xiaomi, and so on,” says Anuroopa Nataraj, senior research analyst with IDC’s Mobility and Consumer Device Trackers.

“While their volumes are not significant enough to move the market as of now, it is the high demand for tablets in the emerging markets since the onset of the pandemic that has led these vendors to take advantage of their existing channel presence to build an ecosystem where consumers possess multiple products of the same brand, just like Apple.”

“The decline in Chromebooks doesn’t come as a surprise given the buildup of inventory due to reduced demand over the past several quarters,” says Jitesh Ubrani, research manager with IDC’s Mobility and Consumer Device Trackers. “Barring any major shifts in supply, we do anticipate the inventory to clear out with the help of promotional activity over the course of the coming months and new shipments will start to pick up as the educational buying cycle begins to ramp up again.”

Top Five Tablet Companies, Worldwide Shipments, Market Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth, Q1 2022 (Preliminary results, combined company view for the current quarter only, shipments in millions) Company 1Q22 Unit Shipments 1Q22 Market Share 1Q21 Unit Shipments 1Q21 Market Share Year-Over-Year Growth 1. Apple 12.1 31.5% 12.7 31.7% -4.6% 2. Samsung 8.1 21.1% 7.8 19.6% 3.5% 3. Amazon.com 3.7 9.6% 3.5 8.7% 6.3% 4. Lenovo 3.0 7.8% 4.1 10.1% -25.9% 5. Huawei 2.2 5.8% 2.7 6.8% -17.2% Others 9.2 24.1% 9.2 23.0% 0.6% Total 38.4 100.0% 39.9 100.0% -3.9% Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker, April 29, 2022

Top Five Chromebook Companies, Worldwide Shipments, Market Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth, Q1 2022 (Preliminary results, combined company view for the current quarter only, shipments in millions) Company 1Q22 Shipments 1Q22 Market Share 1Q21 Shipments 1Q21 Market Share Year-Over Year Growth 1. Lenovo 1.2 23.2% 3.4 25.7% -65.6% 2. Dell Technologies 1.2 22.9% 1.5 11.1% -21.1% 3. Acer Group 1.1 22.0% 1.9 14.1% -40.8% 4. HP Inc. 0.8 15.3% 4.4 32.8% -82.2% 5. Samsung 0.3 6.5% 1.3 9.4% -73.5% Others 0.5 10.1% 0.9 7.0% -45.0% Total 5.1 100.0% 13.3 100.0% -61.9% Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker, April 29, 2022