ASUS debuts Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED

ASUS has launched the Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED (UP6502), a versatile Intel Evo-certified convertible 15,6-inch laptop.

The device is equipped with a 2.8K 120 Hz OLED touchscreen, which has a cinema-grade 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut and is Panotne Validated with DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification. It’s also TÜV Rheinland-certified for eye care.

Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED is powered by up to a 12th Generation Intel Core i7 CPU and the all-new Intel Arc A370M discrete graphics, enhanced with up to ASUS IceCool Plus thermal technology.

The thin and light design features stepped diamond-cut edges, a 360° ErgoLift hinge, and an HD IR camera for fast face login. Combined ambient light and RGB colour sensor allow automatic brightness and colour adjustment.

The Harman Kardon-certified quad-speaker Dolby Atmos audio system delivers ultra-realistic multi-dimensional sound.

The ASUS IceCool Plus thermal technology in Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED ensures heat dissipation via upgraded dual 8mm heat pipes and dual 91-blade fans that efficiently accelerate heat transfer. The fan blades and impeller are made of a liquid-crystal polymer. Each fan blade has a 3D-curved aerodynamic design, allowing the fan to achieve a better flow rate. In addition, the fans also use a fluid-dynamics bearing, which can achieve better vibration reduction and lower noise when compared to ordinary fans.

Ultrafast and silent SSD storage ensures wait-free app load and booting, and the latest WiFi 6E (802.11ax) delivers gigabit-class wireless connections.

Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED includes Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports that support fast charging, 4K external displays and up to 40 Gbps data transfers, and there’s also an HDMI port and a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port alongside a microSD card reader. Communications and audio I/O are via the audio combo jack.

The precision-engineered 360° ErgoLift hinge lets users choose between laptop, tent, stand or tablet. The ErgoLift hinge is torture-tested to ensure maximum reliability for total peace of mind.

The ASUS ErgoSense keyboard offers full-size 19,05mm key pitc, the same as a desktop keyboard, and the 0.2 mm key-cap dish is designed to match the shape of the user’s fingertips. The touchpad has a hydrophobic coating and there’s a PVD anti-fingerprint coating that ensures excellent resistance to wear and tear.

The optional ASUS Pen 2.0 is a MPP 2.0 stylus with ultra-low latency and fast response. It offers 4096 pressure levels, 5-350 gram pen tip force, handy multi-function shortcut button, and fast USB-C charging.

Other premium features of the Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED include a single-zone RGB keyboard backlight, and a front infrared (IR) camera that recognizes the user’s face in seconds. Ambient light and RGB colour sensor detect ambient light levels and automatically adjusts the brightness and colour temperature of the screen. Additionally, dedicated function keys allow users to turn the microphone on or off or activate the webcam shield.

The Dolby Atmos stereo sound system is certified by the audio experts at Harman Kardon.