BI / Qlik Developer

Our client, a leading name in the shipping and exports industry seeks a skilled and experienced BI (Business Intelligence) or Qlik developer to join a team of 5 permanent developers working on a next generation solution for international trade. The business’ BI tool supports their logistics, commercial and financial departments providing relevant and detailed information for strategic growth. We are looking for someone who will be able to work independently with minimal ramp-up time and develop in line with the structure and conventions already in place; and where required, improve on the structure. The ideal candidate is someone who tests themselves effectively and is motivated and able to produce high quality work for business-critical decision making.

Our QlikSense deployment extracts data from a SYSPRO SQL Server database. The database has a number of additional custom tables which have been added to support an internally developed web application. Prior experience in developing BI within a similar structure would be highly advantageous.

Key functions will include:

Creating new Qlik applications to provide business insights as required by the various departments. Both a clear understanding of the business and the database tables supporting business function will be required to achieve this.

Documentation of requirements prior to implementation to confirm a common understanding of the business logic and data sources with relevant stakeholders.

Detailed and thorough testing of Qlik applications prior to release.

Standardisation of existing code base and debugging any issues that are discovered.

Maintenance of existing Qlik applications to ensure that any database changes or business logic changes reflect in all relevant reports.

Ensuring that relevant staff are made aware of all changes to Qlik and that members of staff are empowered to find the information they need on Qlik.

Database table design where required to support any additional features built into the application.

Skills, Ability and Experience include:

Experience in developing BI tools successfully.

At least 5 years of development experience.

Strong applied mathematical ability.

Ability to deal with complex and varied requirements.

Strong commercial and financial business understanding.

Strong SQL experience.

Preferably with strong experience in Qlik scripting rather than other BI Tools.

Ability to create a logical, consistent and efficient user experience.

Ability to select visualisation components well so that information is communicated most effectively.

An understanding of SYSPRO database tables would be an advantage.

Highly disciplined with an acute sense of responsibility

Ideal characteristics include:

Analytical

Team Player

Proactive

Enjoys a challenge

Stimulated to push the boundaries of what is possible

Good communicator

Detailed oriented

