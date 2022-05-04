Business Analyst Team Lead (Finance)

Position Purpose:

This is an exciting opportunity for you to join our dynamic team of Business Analysts at the company. You will be part of delivering business and technology solutions across the company to some of the most recognized South Africa Retail brands and you’ll do it by working on the best of breed of technologies. We’re proud to be publicly recognized as the largest private sector employer in South Africa and leading employer in Africa. We focus on attracting, developing, and retaining a loyal and committed workforce, dedicated to the Group’s culture and organizational objectives. The Business Analyst Team Lead is responsible for leading and coaching a team of Business Analysts, to maximize productivity and increase business delivery within the Business Analysis space. This includes the fostering of cross-discipline relationships to constantly review and improve on ways of work.

Qualifications:

Degree with 5 to 8 years related experience.

Advanced BA certification, CBAP, AAC or similar

Facilitation or Coaching qualification / experience

Experience:

5+ years’ experience in retail Finance processes and practices

Previous experience in leading a team including recruitment, resource allocation and people development

Experience working within all aspects of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).

Business Process Management experience

Excellent communication, both written and verbal

Excellent relationship management and collaboration skills

Good planning and time management skills

Good business and IT acumen

Problem solving and decision making

Ability to influence

Organising, co-ordinating and directing

Self-starter, with a can-do attitude

Customer focused

Analytical thinking

Decision making

Results driven

Job objectives:

Information Seeking & Analysis

Align closely with business and delivery stakeholders around strategic roadmaps.

Assist to shape the demand for the specific area.

Assist with lean business cases / PAC / Board approvals.

Perform high-level analysis activities in the CE cycle (assisting to unpack Features, identifiy high-level impacts and dependencies etc)

Ensures E2E processes are documented, understood & aligned with business and architecture.

Solid understanding of E2E for area of responsibility.

Have a deep understanding of the value streams within the domain and products they support, to assist in shaping the roadmap for those products.

Focus on customer centricity and customer experience throughout all operational processes and value streams and help to create a culture of customer centricity within the BA discipline.

Surfacing and delivering regular insights to the Business Stakeholders with sound recommendations, allowing our Business Stakeholders to make informed strategic decisions.

Produces innovative ideas or solutions that challenge traditional assumptions and approaches ongoing developments from new perspectives.

Devises, initiates, and drives effective change initiatives in own area or department as well as across various disciplines

Leadership, Facilitation & Influencing

Collaborating with stakeholders (within IT and Business) to identify and consider opportunities for improvement and efficiency.

Promote best practices and persuade stakeholders to change practises and consider other alternatives.

Coaching and mentoring for BA’s in BA tools, standards, best practices, processes, and delivery.

Promoting a culture of collaboration and cross-discipline engagement within the team.

Ensures that the contribution of others is recognised through formal reward processes and also gestures of informal recognition. Lead a team of BAs

Communication, Building & Maintaining Relationships

Assist with identification of resources to be allocated to work requests based on specific knowledge areas or skills Foster a partnership between business stakeholders, delivery teams, architecture, and the rest of the BA community

Identify business and organisational constraints affecting options for change.

Align with the PMO and Business on upcoming projects, initiatives, and work request, so that we can start planning and communicating this, and anticipate resource requirements to ensure that resources are brought on board / assigned timeously.

Collaborating with all disciplines and benchmarking value adding solutions. Evaluate and improve solution assessment and validation.

Eliciting and analysing cultural, business, and organisational constraints effecting options for change.

Continuously support the business environment and provide recommendations for improvement Thinking partner and ambassador for the business.

Organising, multitasking & time management

Strong commitment to organisational objectives and ensuring high quality delivery on work.

Ensuring costs are monitored and users and the organisation benefit.

Able to coach the business analysts on organisation and effective time management.

Knowledge and Application

Creates and encourages a climate of team-working and collaboration across the organisation, acting as a visible role-model of these values and behaviours.

Proactively consults with a broad cross-section of stakeholders during all aspects of decision making.

Able to coach the business analysts in terms of methods used to analyze and benchmark business cases, which will align with the business strategies of the organisation (including feasibility and business benefits).

Research and identify opportunities to improve the business’ offering and add value to our customers through the solutions we provide.

Able to coach the business analysts to drive / shape input into the scope of solution and ensure understanding of scope by business user.

Drive the change management barriers impacting User Acceptance Testing. Solve & mitigate project risks.

Liaise with Products Owners and other stakeholders to co-ordinate interdependencies and resolve issues.

Actively contribute to the development of the BA practice within the organisation.

Act as an SME in CoPs to share knowledge and expertise with the community.

Demonstrates detailed and comprehensive knowledge of own area.

Maintains a comprehensive knowledge of related external issues and knows about research and upcoming developments.

Seeks to be actively involved in cutting-edge research and development activities.

Ensures that the necessary organisational structures and processes are in place for others to do so.

Proactively investigates ways that new technology can support the achievement of organisational objectives and significantly enhance overall performance.

Demonstrates extensive understanding and in-depth knowledge of the working and overall function of organisational departments.

Learn more/Apply for this position