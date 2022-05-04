Check Point, DCC partner on intelligent security solutions

Check Point Software Technologies has appointed Drive Control Corporation (DCC) as its official distributor for South Africa and the SADC region. The appointment will see DCC distributing Check Point’s complete range of advanced security solutions which focus on cloud and on-premises security.

DCC and Check Point’s partnership represents the distributor’s established reputation that sees it providing consistent and excellent service delivery and resultant value add to its reseller partners.

The appointment also falls in line with DCC’s current go-to-market strategy, which sees the distributor partnering with vendors that offer globally renowned products that meet the immediate needs of channel partners, particularly those playing in the medium business to corporate space.

“More often than not, the data breaches that we hear about occur at large businesses or global organisations. But the reality is that small and mid-size businesses are at greater risk. More small to mid-size business are fast becoming aware about Cyber Crime as SMB are not immune to this pandemic, and not spared,” says Vincent Mabaso, distribution lead: Africa at Check Point.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has made small businesses more vulnerable to cyber security attacks, increased remote working and use of contactless payment methods have given attackers new opportunities to target. The biggest and most common cyber security threats that small businesses face today are: phishing attacks, malware attacks, ransomware, weak passwords, and Insider Threats.”

Businesses (irrespective of their size) that come under cyberattack incur higher costs from operational disruption and altered business practices. The biggest losses come from reputational damage.

The scope of cybersecurity threats to small companies is no less varied than the threats large multinational corporations face, but SMBs’ size and lack of infrastructure often leave them more vulnerable to targeted hacking schemes and threats. Hackers often opt for schemes that require less preparation and risk and find easier targets in SMBs.

“Drive Control Corporation offers us increased footprint across our territory, providing access to net new customers. They have significantly more presence, covering far more grounds in SADC, bringing the most needed coverage for Check Point,” explains Mabaso,

“Ease of business; easier deal bookings with partners, willingness to accept payment in local currencies, reducing effect of FX volatility on our business. This has been a great challenge for most Check Point partners and Drive Control Corporation will be a game changer in SADC.

“Drive Control Corporation has an ongoing SMB and mid-market strategy that can easily incorporate Checkpoint strategy and GTM. They have extensive experience in selling to SMB and Mid-Market customers, also, their willingness to drive our SMB business and hold stock for easier distribution will have a positive impact to the SMB market in Southern Africa,” he concludes.

“Our aim is to proactively develop Check Point’s channel coverage; fostering partnerships with important resellers at all levels – from SMB to enterprise – ensuring that the company’s comprehensive suite of security products reach end users that require robust solutions in a time when security attacks are becoming sophisticated and downright detrimental,” says Fred Mitchell, division manager at DCC.

“To this end our service will be provided at the standard of excellent and speedy service that resellers have come to expect from the DCC’s Software and Security Division.”

Carl Stoop, Check Point business development manager at DCC, adds: “Check Point provides customers of all sizes with the latest data and network security protection in an integrated next generation firewall platform, reducing complexity and lowering the total cost of ownership.”

Check Point recently received multiple accolades at the G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. The company was a “Leader” across 12 categories in the G2 Spring 2022 Report.

Check Point solutions secured leadership positions in Next Generation Firewall, Endpoint Protection, multiple cloud security and mobile data security categories. This recognition highlights Check Point Software’s continued focus on integrating cloud and on-premises security, enhancing performance and integration across its solution range, and its centralised, unified security management.