Dynamics 365 developer at Acumen Software Johannesburg

The Dynamics 365 Developer is responsible for developing business applications based upon identified business requirements and use cases. He/she must implement strategic business objectives with a strong emphasis on application architecture.
The successful candidate/s will have strong MS Dynamics CRM product experience. Experience delivering MS Dynamics CRM projects. With approximately 4 Years development on the MS Dynamics CRM/365 SDK, .NET, C#, ASP.NET & JavaScript programming. Experience in business analysis and requirements gathering will be beneficial. Experience developing plug-in and workflow assemblies, developing .NET web services and web API applications. Able to customise CRM forms, views, workflows, business rules, charts, and dashboards.
The role will be based in one of our offices in Bryanston, Johannesburg. The successful candidate will report to the CIO
Key Responsibilities
- Create, Deliver and Manage CRM Applications
- Create web portals for enterprise MS Dynamics 365 CRM applications
- Create and manage MS Dynamics 365 CRM online solutions
- Analyse the client’s business, developing an understanding of their business objectives, & identify efficient ways CRM will add value to their business
- Planning and executing the implementation of CRM developments, providing regular progress updates to clients
- Inspire & guide new & existing clients on the integration & use of CRM & CRM updates
Dynamics 365 Developer Knowledge & Work Experience
- Microsoft Dynamics CRM Application
- Microsoft Dynamics CRM Customization
- Microsoft Dynamics CRM Configuration
- Microsoft Dynamics CRM Data Migration
- Microsoft Dynamics CRM IntegrationKnowledge and Skills Requirements:
- Problem solving abilities
- Excellent software development skills, enabling the creation of future-proof, complex global solutions
- Communication skills.
- Knowledge and experience in IT methodologies and life cycles that will be used.
- Stay on top of emerging technologies and their potential application.
Qualifications
- 4 years Relevant experience
- BSC in Computer Science or equivalent
Desired Skills:
- Microsoft Dynamics CRM
- MS Dynamics Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Acumen Software a South African software solutions based company. Make your mark and grow with us! Join a highly motivated, passionate and professional team at a fast-growing software development company responsible for designing and developing user-friendly mobile and web applications. Join us in our Bryanston offices.