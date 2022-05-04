Dynamics 365 developer at Acumen Software Johannesburg

The Dynamics 365 Developer is responsible for developing business applications based upon identified business requirements and use cases. He/she must implement strategic business objectives with a strong emphasis on application architecture.

The successful candidate/s will have strong MS Dynamics CRM product experience. Experience delivering MS Dynamics CRM projects. With approximately 4 Years development on the MS Dynamics CRM/365 SDK, .NET, C#, ASP.NET & JavaScript programming. Experience in business analysis and requirements gathering will be beneficial. Experience developing plug-in and workflow assemblies, developing .NET web services and web API applications. Able to customise CRM forms, views, workflows, business rules, charts, and dashboards.

The role will be based in one of our offices in Bryanston, Johannesburg. The successful candidate will report to the CIO

Key Responsibilities

Create, Deliver and Manage CRM Applications

Create web portals for enterprise MS Dynamics 365 CRM applications

Create and manage MS Dynamics 365 CRM online solutions

Analyse the client’s business, developing an understanding of their business objectives, & identify efficient ways CRM will add value to their business

Planning and executing the implementation of CRM developments, providing regular progress updates to clients

Inspire & guide new & existing clients on the integration & use of CRM & CRM updates

Dynamics 365 Developer Knowledge & Work Experience

Microsoft Dynamics CRM Application

Microsoft Dynamics CRM Customization

Microsoft Dynamics CRM Configuration

Microsoft Dynamics CRM Data Migration

Microsoft Dynamics CRM IntegrationKnowledge and Skills Requirements:

Problem solving abilities

Excellent software development skills, enabling the creation of future-proof, complex global solutions

Communication skills.

Knowledge and experience in IT methodologies and life cycles that will be used.

Stay on top of emerging technologies and their potential application.

Qualifications

4 years Relevant experience

BSC in Computer Science or equivalent

Desired Skills:

Microsoft Dynamics CRM

MS Dynamics Development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Acumen Software a South African software solutions based company. Make your mark and grow with us! Join a highly motivated, passionate and professional team at a fast-growing software development company responsible for designing and developing user-friendly mobile and web applications. Join us in our Bryanston offices.

