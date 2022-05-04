Intermediate/ Senior .NET Developer at Reverside

May 4, 2022

Intermediate- Senior .Net Developer Role in Johannesburg North

We are looking for Intermediate to Senior Professionals with 5-8 years solid development experience in .Net Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Responsibilities:

  • Design and re-design of new and existing software components to promote reusability, maintainability, and adaptability.
  • Produce high quality software to solve problems that are complex, open ended and affect more than one area of the business.
  • Adhere to engineering standards as defined by Wealth Tech’s Platform team.
  • Support existing systems.
  • Perform peer code reviews.
  • Follow defined change management process/devops processes.

Experience and Skill:

  • .Net Framework (version 4 >)
  • C#
  • Entity Framework / any ORM
  • MSSQL Server 2012 or higher
  • Stored Procedures
  • ASP.NET MVC
  • ASP.NET WEBAPI
  • WCF Services
  • RESTful Services
  • .Net Core
  • Angular 8 or higher (Advantageous)
  • JavaScript
  • JSON
  • Integration experience (SOA)
  • Micro Services Architecture (advantageous)
  • Agile Methodology (preferable scrum)
  • Cloud Development (advantageous)

Other Skills:

  • Agile Methodology
  • Good professional communication skills
  • Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
  • Committed and dedicated to achieving results
  • Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

Learn more/Apply for this position