Intermediate/ Senior .NET Developer at Reverside

Intermediate- Senior .Net Developer Role in Johannesburg North
We are looking for Intermediate to Senior Professionals with 5-8 years solid development experience in .Net Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
About The Employer:
Responsibilities:
- Design and re-design of new and existing software components to promote reusability, maintainability, and adaptability.
- Produce high quality software to solve problems that are complex, open ended and affect more than one area of the business.
- Adhere to engineering standards as defined by Wealth Tech’s Platform team.
- Support existing systems.
- Perform peer code reviews.
- Follow defined change management process/devops processes.
Experience and Skill:
- .Net Framework (version 4 >)
- C#
- Entity Framework / any ORM
- MSSQL Server 2012 or higher
- Stored Procedures
- ASP.NET MVC
- ASP.NET WEBAPI
- WCF Services
- RESTful Services
- .Net Core
- Angular 8 or higher (Advantageous)
- JavaScript
- JSON
- Integration experience (SOA)
- Micro Services Architecture (advantageous)
- Agile Methodology (preferable scrum)
- Cloud Development (advantageous)
Other Skills:
- Agile Methodology
- Good professional communication skills
- Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
- Committed and dedicated to achieving results
- Innovative and adhere to best coding practices