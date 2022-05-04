IT Field Engineer at Ntice Search

Our Client, MULTi, a communication and technology solutions company, has a permanent vacancy for an IT Field Engineer who will be reporting directly to the Service Manager. This position is based in the Johannesburg, Gauteng area.
PLEASE NOTE: Only candidates who reside in the Johannesburg and surrounding areas will be considered
Duties and Responsibilities
- Resolve incidents on-site and remotely
- Load, Setup and Customize software/hardware and install PC’s, Printers and peripherals
- Hardware & Software fault diagnoses and problem solving on PC’s Printers and peripherals
- Fault diagnosis and problem solving on LAN (Ethernet)
- VOIP Knowledge and PBX setup
- Load, setup and provide administrative support on Windows XP, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Server 2003, Server 2008, Server 2012, Server 2016 and Server 2019
- Roll out Hardware and Software
- Participate in Customer IT projects
- Adhere to internal Administration & Operational processes
- Participate as part of a team and individually
- Available to work after-hours if required
Minimum Qualifications
- Matriculation (Compulsory)
- MCSE or equivalent diploma (Compulsory) MCP (Advantage)
- A+ and N+ (Advantage)
- Valid Driver’s License and Own Reliable Transport (Compulsory)
Minimum Experience
- 3 Years’ Experience in the IT industry. (Desktop & Server Support)
- Desktop Hardware, Software (Microsoft Products) and Windows operating systems
- Peripheral installations and fault diagnosis
- Windows XP, Windows 7, Windows 8, Server 2003, Server 2008, Server 2012
- Knowledge of LAN cabling and topology (Ethernet)
- Solid work experience as a Desktop / Server & LAN field technician
- PBX experience (1 Year)
Requirements
- South African Citizen
- Fully Bi-Lingual
- Presentable with strong people skills
- Contactable references
- No criminal record and clear credit check
- Must be well organised, have good oral and written communication skills, leadership skills and a commitment to customer service
- Self-motivated with the ability to work with minimal direction
- Ability to handle confidential matters, set priorities, work well under pressure with attention to detail
Salary
- Basic salary of R14 000.00 to R24 000.00 including benefits such as medical aid
Additional
- Quarterly KPI, training and travel allowance.
Desired Skills:
- IT
- “Field Engineer”
- “Desktop Support”