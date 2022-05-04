IT Field Engineer at Ntice Search

May 4, 2022

Our Client, MULTi, a communication and technology solutions company, has a permanent vacancy for an IT Field Engineer who will be reporting directly to the Service Manager. This position is based in the Johannesburg, Gauteng area.

PLEASE NOTE: Only candidates who reside in the Johannesburg and surrounding areas will be considered

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Resolve incidents on-site and remotely
  • Load, Setup and Customize software/hardware and install PC’s, Printers and peripherals
  • Hardware & Software fault diagnoses and problem solving on PC’s Printers and peripherals
  • Fault diagnosis and problem solving on LAN (Ethernet)
  • VOIP Knowledge and PBX setup
  • Load, setup and provide administrative support on Windows XP, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Server 2003, Server 2008, Server 2012, Server 2016 and Server 2019
  • Roll out Hardware and Software
  • Participate in Customer IT projects
  • Adhere to internal Administration & Operational processes
  • Participate as part of a team and individually
  • Available to work after-hours if required

Minimum Qualifications

  • Matriculation (Compulsory)
  • MCSE or equivalent diploma (Compulsory) MCP (Advantage)
  • A+ and N+ (Advantage)
  • Valid Driver’s License and Own Reliable Transport (Compulsory)

Minimum Experience

  • 3 Years’ Experience in the IT industry. (Desktop & Server Support)
    • Desktop Hardware, Software (Microsoft Products) and Windows operating systems
    • Peripheral installations and fault diagnosis
    • Windows XP, Windows 7, Windows 8, Server 2003, Server 2008, Server 2012
    • Knowledge of LAN cabling and topology (Ethernet)
    • Solid work experience as a Desktop / Server & LAN field technician
    • PBX experience (1 Year)

Requirements

  • South African Citizen
  • Fully Bi-Lingual
  • Presentable with strong people skills
  • Contactable references
  • No criminal record and clear credit check
  • Must be well organised, have good oral and written communication skills, leadership skills and a commitment to customer service
  • Self-motivated with the ability to work with minimal direction
  • Ability to handle confidential matters, set priorities, work well under pressure with attention to detail

Salary

  • Basic salary of R14 000.00 to R24 000.00 including benefits such as medical aid

Additional

  • Quarterly KPI, training and travel allowance.

Desired Skills:

  • IT
  • “Field Engineer”
  • “Desktop Support”

