IT Project Manager at Headhunters

May 4, 2022

Our Client in the Engineering industry is seeking a IT Project Manager to join their team, based in Port Elizabeth.

Requirements:

  • Matric / Grade12
  • IT Qualification
  • Engineering qualification
  • Project Management qualification
  • Computer Literacy
  • 4+Years working experience in the field
  • Leadership skills
  • Technical skills

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Organize and manage delivery of the IT project portfolio. Distribute and administer project workload amongst Project Technicians / Project Lead and Service Delivery Manager and the team.

Organizing project lifecycle.

  • Thorough and concise documentation, such as Scopes and Statement of Works, budget and timelines.
  • Tracking project delivery within approved budget.
  • Following key processes such as the project management process.
  • Project Team meetings, client meetings and CSIP discussion including keeping Project CSIP forums such as Smartsheet up to date.
  • Ensuring the project management process is regularly reviewed and updated.
  • Implementing project management process when requests, which end up being projects, come in from the Service Operations Desk.

Commercial & Budget Management.

  • Life-cycle manage the budget of each project .
  • Track deliverables vs. budget.
  • Highlight project over-run.
  • Project closure and invoice management.

Managing customer expectations and project deadlines.

  • Regular Project Team meetings leading to distribution of weekly progress reports to Client.
  • Continued use of Manage Engine and Project Management Module to keep track of worklogs and timesheets and translating these into projected completion dates.
  • Updating project portfolio spreadsheet to allocate resources effectively over a three month period.
  • Collating and managing any lessons learned logs and reviewing how projects delivered in order to improve scoping methods in the future.
  • Ensuring these are communicated at the Project Review Meetings and to Client.
  • Allocate additional project resources where project completion is urgent by liaising with Service Delivery Manager and using Service Operations team to assist.

Arranging site visits where required for project resources.

  • Booking of travel and accommodation for project delivery once site visits have been organized.
  • Regular planning to establish where this is required and where it is not, through discussions with team and client sites.
  • Communicating with key staff and management to ensure sites are fully aware of visits and possible disruption to site.

Organizing workload for project technicians and ensuring all tasks are completed.

  • Daily interaction with SDM & Projects Team to identify progress on tasks and staff availability.
  • Transferring tasks from SoW to Manage Engine to enable project resources to manage time and workload better on a per task basis.
  • Updating task status regularly with project resources and closing tasks which are completed.
  • Ensuring key tasks such as documentation tasks and handover are done and not left unfinished.
  • Ensuring key processes are adhered to in worklogs such as change control.

Transition into service of project work.

  • Ensure tasks to transition a project into service are added to SoW’s before acceptance.
  • Ensure relative time and costs are covered in SoW’s for transition into service.
  • Organize and supervise the transition of a project deliverable from project team into Service Operations, by working with the Service Delivery Manager.

Team Development.

  • Overall management of Project Team.
  • Weekly meeting with all Project Leads to drive project delivery.
  • Weekly meeting with Director to update on project delivery progress.
  • Identify team or individual development needs and propose appropriate interventions/solutions.
  • On-going training on the job – knowledge sharing (daily team interaction).
  • Address problem areas with the team or individual with regard to poor performance, attendance or timekeeping.

Time Keeping and Attendance

  • Punctual attendance on a daily basis.
  • Good attendance record and timeous notification if unable to attend work.

If you are not contacted within two weeks of applying, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position