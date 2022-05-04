IT Project Manager at Headhunters

Our Client in the Engineering industry is seeking a IT Project Manager to join their team, based in Port Elizabeth.

Requirements:

Matric / Grade12

IT Qualification

Engineering qualification

Project Management qualification

Computer Literacy

4+Years working experience in the field

Leadership skills

Technical skills

Duties and Responsibilities:

Organize and manage delivery of the IT project portfolio. Distribute and administer project workload amongst Project Technicians / Project Lead and Service Delivery Manager and the team.

Organizing project lifecycle.

Thorough and concise documentation, such as Scopes and Statement of Works, budget and timelines.

Tracking project delivery within approved budget.

Following key processes such as the project management process.

Project Team meetings, client meetings and CSIP discussion including keeping Project CSIP forums such as Smartsheet up to date.

Ensuring the project management process is regularly reviewed and updated.

Implementing project management process when requests, which end up being projects, come in from the Service Operations Desk.

Commercial & Budget Management.

Life-cycle manage the budget of each project .

Track deliverables vs. budget.

Highlight project over-run.

Project closure and invoice management.

Managing customer expectations and project deadlines.

Regular Project Team meetings leading to distribution of weekly progress reports to Client.

Continued use of Manage Engine and Project Management Module to keep track of worklogs and timesheets and translating these into projected completion dates.

Updating project portfolio spreadsheet to allocate resources effectively over a three month period.

Collating and managing any lessons learned logs and reviewing how projects delivered in order to improve scoping methods in the future.

Ensuring these are communicated at the Project Review Meetings and to Client.

Allocate additional project resources where project completion is urgent by liaising with Service Delivery Manager and using Service Operations team to assist.

Arranging site visits where required for project resources.

Booking of travel and accommodation for project delivery once site visits have been organized.

Regular planning to establish where this is required and where it is not, through discussions with team and client sites.

Communicating with key staff and management to ensure sites are fully aware of visits and possible disruption to site.

Organizing workload for project technicians and ensuring all tasks are completed.

Daily interaction with SDM & Projects Team to identify progress on tasks and staff availability.

Transferring tasks from SoW to Manage Engine to enable project resources to manage time and workload better on a per task basis.

Updating task status regularly with project resources and closing tasks which are completed.

Ensuring key tasks such as documentation tasks and handover are done and not left unfinished.

Ensuring key processes are adhered to in worklogs such as change control.

Transition into service of project work.

Ensure tasks to transition a project into service are added to SoW’s before acceptance.

Ensure relative time and costs are covered in SoW’s for transition into service.

Organize and supervise the transition of a project deliverable from project team into Service Operations, by working with the Service Delivery Manager.

Team Development.

Overall management of Project Team.

Weekly meeting with all Project Leads to drive project delivery.

Weekly meeting with Director to update on project delivery progress.

Identify team or individual development needs and propose appropriate interventions/solutions.

On-going training on the job – knowledge sharing (daily team interaction).

Address problem areas with the team or individual with regard to poor performance, attendance or timekeeping.

Time Keeping and Attendance

Punctual attendance on a daily basis.

Good attendance record and timeous notification if unable to attend work.

If you are not contacted within two weeks of applying, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position