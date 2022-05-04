IT Security Engineer (SOAR Engineer)

IT Security Engineer
(Security Orchestration, Automation and Response Engineer / (SOAR Engineer – Cyber Security))
This position is limited to BBBEE candidates due to BEE requirements.
Location: Pretoria
Position Overview:
An incredible blue-chip financial services institution has a fantastic opportunity available for a skilled IT Security Engineer / Security Orchestration, Automation and Response Engineer (SOAR Engineer – Cyber Security).
The main purpose of this position is to research, develop and mature the cybersecurity response capability of the organisation through effective implementation and integration of the Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) platform.
Essential Experience, Qualifications and Skills Required:
- A completed Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology or an equivalent qualification (NQF 7)
- 6 – 8 Years’ cyber security experience in Python
- 2 Years’ job-related experience in SOAR and/or Security Incident and Event Management (SIEM)
Desired Skills:
- SOAR Engineer
- SOAR
- Cyber Security
- Security Orchestration Automation Response Engineer
- Python
- SIEM
- Security Incident and Event Management
- IT Security Engineer
- IT Security
- Security Engineer
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
An incredible blue-chip financial services institution
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Performance Bonus
- Group Life Assurance