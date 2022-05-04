Java Software Developer at Fourier Recruitment

My client in Centurion is looking for a Java Software Developer to join their team. To Build and support applications in a technically exciting and challenging industry. Design, develop, test, document and support applications written in Java EE, Angular, Node.JS, C#

Java Software Developer

Build and support applications in a technically exciting and challenging industry. Design, develop, test, document and support applications written in Java EE, Angular, Node.JS, C#

Technical Skills and Experience in any of the below:

• Java EE (required)

• Netbeans / Eclipse or similar IDE (required)

• Java web framework i.e ZK

• HTML and CSS knowledge (basic)

• Node.js (Optional)

• SOLID Design Principles (Practical experience)

• Practical knowledge of a few Design Patterns

• Beginner knowledge on NoSQL database

• Database skills – MySQL / SQL Server / Oracle

• Knowledge on Entity Framework

• Service-oriented architecture (basic)

• Domain Driven Design (basic)

• Agile and Scaled Agile Framework (basic)

• Kanban (basic)

Advantageous:

C#, Delphi, PHP or other language experience.

Source Control (SVN, TFS).

Project Management / Bug Tracking – e.g. Jira

Testing Tools – Selenium and JVM configuration and tuning.

Deployment Tools – e.g. Jenkins

Minimum Requirements

Must have 4 years experience

Must have Bsc Information Technology / Sciences

Build and support applications in a technically exciting and challenging industry. Design, develop, test, document and support applications written in Java EE, Angular, Node.JS, C#

Technical Skills and Experience in any of the below:

• Java EE (required)

• Netbeans / Eclipse or similar IDE (required)

• Java web framework i.e ZK

• HTML and CSS knowledge (basic)

• Node.js (Optional)

• SOLID Design Principles (Practical experience)

• Practical knowledge of a few Design Patterns

• Beginner knowledge on NoSQL database

• Database skills – MySQL / SQL Server / Oracle

• Knowledge on Entity Framework

• Service-oriented architecture (basic)

• Domain Driven Design (basic)

• Agile and Scaled Agile Framework (basic)

• Kanban (basic)

Advantageous:

C#, Delphi, PHP or other language experience.

Source Control (SVN, TFS).

Project Management / Bug Tracking – e.g. Jira

Testing Tools – Selenium and JVM configuration and tuning.

Deployment Tools – e.g. Jenkins

Learn more/Apply for this position