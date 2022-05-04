Java Software Developer at Fourier Recruitment

My client in Centurion is looking for a Java Software Developer to join their team. To Build and support applications in a technically exciting and challenging industry. Design, develop, test, document and support applications written in Java EE, Angular, Node.JS, C#
Java Software Developer
Build and support applications in a technically exciting and challenging industry. Design, develop, test, document and support applications written in Java EE, Angular, Node.JS, C#
Technical Skills and Experience in any of the below:
• Java EE (required)
• Netbeans / Eclipse or similar IDE (required)
• Java web framework i.e ZK
• HTML and CSS knowledge (basic)
• Node.js (Optional)
• SOLID Design Principles (Practical experience)
• Practical knowledge of a few Design Patterns
• Beginner knowledge on NoSQL database
• Database skills – MySQL / SQL Server / Oracle
• Knowledge on Entity Framework
• Service-oriented architecture (basic)
• Domain Driven Design (basic)
• Agile and Scaled Agile Framework (basic)
• Kanban (basic)
Advantageous:
- C#, Delphi, PHP or other language experience.
- Source Control (SVN, TFS).
- Project Management / Bug Tracking – e.g. Jira
- Testing Tools – Selenium and JVM configuration and tuning.
- Deployment Tools – e.g. Jenkins
Minimum Requirements
Must have 4 years experience
Must have Bsc Information Technology / Sciences
