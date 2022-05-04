L1 Network Engineer

Requirements
2 to 4 Years Experience / CCNA Trained / Certified
Basic level understanding of networks & Telecom
Having a basic understanding of the Network Devices (Routers /Switches/Exchanges)
Configuring the Network equipment with minimum / basic configuration
Hands & Feet support as per remote instructions
Ability to provide level 1 hands & feet support for all Network & Voice related issues
Closure of assigned tickets
Monthly Inventory & Spare management reports
Perform configuration backup management process
Monthly up-gradation of Network / Rack Diagrams
Updating devices hardening daily checklist
Qualifications
Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field required
Four years of experience in networking, computer networking, and/or IT role.
Good communication skills are a must.
Must have 4+ years of experience as a Network Engineer.
