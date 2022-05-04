L1 Network Engineer

Requirements

2 to 4 Years Experience / CCNA Trained / Certified

Basic level understanding of networks & Telecom

Having a basic understanding of the Network Devices (Routers /Switches/Exchanges)

Configuring the Network equipment with minimum / basic configuration

Hands & Feet support as per remote instructions

Ability to provide level 1 hands & feet support for all Network & Voice related issues

Closure of assigned tickets

Monthly Inventory & Spare management reports

Perform configuration backup management process

Monthly up-gradation of Network / Rack Diagrams

Updating devices hardening daily checklist

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field required

Four years of experience in networking, computer networking, and/or IT role.

Good communication skills are a must.

Must have 4+ years of experience as a Network Engineer.

