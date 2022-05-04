on Site Technician at Quest Staffing Solutions

Service Relationship Consultant Mobile Telecoms/ICT – 6 Month Contract – Northern Cape

Quest Staffing Solutions Northern Cape, South Africa (On-site)We’re seeking a Service Relationship Consultant Mobile Telecoms/ICT – 6 Month Contract – Northern Cape

MUST BE AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY

MUST BE FROM THE Northern Cape

Duties & Responsibilities

Fast-moving industry with constantly changing business requirements and technologies

Fluid complexities of customer expectations and demands

Ensure escalation management processes and procedures in relation to the internal management structures

Ensure accurate Incident closure (incident reporting and RCAs) within defined SLA requirements

Customer name/address changes (bill to, ship to, registered office)

Contact management – Updating and maintenance of RICA/authorised signatories, technical contacts, single points of contact,

Desired Experience & Qualification

Matric

All experience must be in the mobile sector (voice and data)

2 – 3 years’ experience within a service fulfilment and/or assurance role.

2 – 3 years of experience in a client-facing role

Experience in client-facing service, quality assessment and/or technical support

ITIL foundation certification, advantageous

Package & Remuneration

Salary: R176 per hour

Contract: 6 Months

Interested?

If interested, please apply directly through Linkedin or email us directly at [Email Address Removed]

Remember, if emailing us directly, to insert “Service Relationship Consultant – Northern Cape ” in the email subject line, for consideration.

Desired Skills:

Customer Service

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Mobile Telecoms/ICT Industry

