on Site Technician at Quest Staffing Solutions

May 4, 2022

Service Relationship Consultant Mobile Telecoms/ICT – 6 Month Contract – Northern Cape

Quest Staffing Solutions Northern Cape, South Africa (On-site)We’re seeking a Service Relationship Consultant Mobile Telecoms/ICT – 6 Month Contract – Northern Cape
MUST BE AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY
MUST BE FROM THE Northern Cape

Duties & Responsibilities

  • Fast-moving industry with constantly changing business requirements and technologies
  • Fluid complexities of customer expectations and demands
  • Ensure escalation management processes and procedures in relation to the internal management structures
  • Ensure accurate Incident closure (incident reporting and RCAs) within defined SLA requirements
  • Customer name/address changes (bill to, ship to, registered office)
  • Contact management – Updating and maintenance of RICA/authorised signatories, technical contacts, single points of contact,

Desired Experience & Qualification

  • Matric
  • All experience must be in the mobile sector (voice and data)
  • 2 – 3 years’ experience within a service fulfilment and/or assurance role.
  • 2 – 3 years of experience in a client-facing role
  • Experience in client-facing service, quality assessment and/or technical support
  • ITIL foundation certification, advantageous

Package & Remuneration

  • Salary: R176 per hour
  • Contract: 6 Months

Interested?

  • If interested, please apply directly through Linkedin or email us directly at [Email Address Removed]
  • Remember, if emailing us directly, to insert “Service Relationship Consultant – Northern Cape ” in the email subject line, for consideration.

Desired Skills:

  • Customer Service

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Mobile Telecoms/ICT Industry

