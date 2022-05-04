on Site Technician at Quest Staffing Solutions

Service Relationship Consultant Mobile Telecoms/ICT – 6 Month Contract – Northern Cape
Quest Staffing Solutions Northern Cape, South Africa (On-site)We’re seeking a Service Relationship Consultant Mobile Telecoms/ICT – 6 Month Contract – Northern Cape
MUST BE AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY
MUST BE FROM THE Northern Cape
Duties & Responsibilities
- Fast-moving industry with constantly changing business requirements and technologies
- Fluid complexities of customer expectations and demands
- Ensure escalation management processes and procedures in relation to the internal management structures
- Ensure accurate Incident closure (incident reporting and RCAs) within defined SLA requirements
- Customer name/address changes (bill to, ship to, registered office)
- Contact management – Updating and maintenance of RICA/authorised signatories, technical contacts, single points of contact,
Desired Experience & Qualification
- Matric
- All experience must be in the mobile sector (voice and data)
- 2 – 3 years’ experience within a service fulfilment and/or assurance role.
- 2 – 3 years of experience in a client-facing role
- Experience in client-facing service, quality assessment and/or technical support
- ITIL foundation certification, advantageous
Package & Remuneration
- Salary: R176 per hour
- Contract: 6 Months
- If interested, please apply directly through Linkedin or email us directly at [Email Address Removed]
- Remember, if emailing us directly, to insert “Service Relationship Consultant – Northern Cape ” in the email subject line, for consideration.
About The Employer:
Mobile Telecoms/ICT Industry