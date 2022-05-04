Senior BI Analyst

We are looking for a Senior BI Analyst to join our Cape Town based team. Someone who has strong MS SQL experience, comfortable working within a SAFe Agile environment, and who has experience with Oracle Integration. If you’re open to take on a new opportunity, please get in contact.

Further details:

Relevant IT/ BA Qualification

Level: Senior

Location: Cape Town (Hybrid way of working)

Initial contract position

Description:

Responsible for analysing and interpreting the data contained in your data warehouse/data mart environment. Defining the business requirements for the business intelligence solution. Work directly with business users to help solve specific business problems using the data contained in the business intelligence solution. Create reports, dashboards, and other visualizations that provide clarity and insights to end users.

Tools: SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS); Power BI; Microsoft Excel

Skills:

SQL Programming

Knowledge of Financial Services

Strong Data Warehouse/Business Intelligence Background

Data Visualization Development

Knowledge of Data structures

SAFe Agile

Oracle integration experience

Statistics or Math Background

We are looking for a Senior BI Analyst to join our Cape Town based team. Someone who has strong MS SQL experience, comfortable working within a SAFe Agile environment, and who has experience with Oracle Integration. If you’re open to take on a new opportunity, please get in contact.

Further details:

Relevant IT/ BA Qualification

Level: Senior

Location: Cape Town (Hybrid way of working)

Initial contract position

Description:

Responsible for analysing and interpreting the data contained in your data warehouse/data mart environment. Defining the business requirements for the business intelligence solution. Work directly with business users to help solve specific business problems using the data contained in the business intelligence solution. Create reports, dashboards, and other visualizations that provide clarity and insights to end users.

Tools: SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS); Power BI; Microsoft Excel

Skills:

SQL Programming

Knowledge of Financial Services

Strong Data Warehouse/Business Intelligence Background

Data Visualization Development

Knowledge of Data structures

SAFe Agile

Oracle integration experience

Statistics or Math Background

Desired Skills:

BI

BI Analyst

Business Intelligence

Learn more/Apply for this position