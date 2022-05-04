Senior Java Full Stack/Cloud/AWS/Azure Developer (TB-G2016) at Mediro ICT

Long-term contract. South African citizens OR Permanent Residents in South Africa with ID number OR Work Permit Holders may apply. International Company (listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange) is recruiting a Senior Java Full Stack Developer with cloud experience (AWS/Azure). Must have 5 years Senior Development experience. Rotation work between Midrand, Menlyn, Rosslyn and home office. Willing and able to travel internationally globally. E-mail CV and latest payslip to [Email Address Removed]

Conduct with the feature team members, system analysis, design, development and testing for their assigned technical products or applications within the context of an agile/DevOps delivery model.

Maintain and develop, deploy and operate frontend and backend cross platform applications based on Java Frameworks.

Manage application dependencies across the full stack from application to infrastructure.

Implement robust automated test cases to ensure technical solutions meet expected outcomes and business objectives.

Create and maintain automated deployment pipelines to maintain quality control and deployment agility.

Prepare and document standard operating procedures and protocols as well as required system documentation.

Support operational excellence goals through strong operations knowledge.

Resolve escalated support topics as part of tier-3 DevOps role to ensure the highest availability of critical applications.

Plan and execute upgrade of existing applications, tools, and features.

Create solutions and solve problems using a cloud-native toolchain, to ensure world-class uptime and business agility.

Minimum Requirements

Travelling: Willing and able to travel internationally globally

Requirements:

IT Degree/Diploma

Minimum of 6 to 8 years development experience required.

Minimum of 3 to 5 years in a Senior Java Full Stack Developer role required.

Technical skills required (must have):

Back End : J2EE, JSF Framework, Docker Containers, REST, SOAP, Java Quarkus or Kafka

: J2EE, JSF Framework, Docker Containers, REST, SOAP, Java Quarkus or Kafka Front End : HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Ajax

: HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Ajax CI/CD : Version Control, Build and Deployment Pipelines (Maven, GIT, Jenkins, Sonar, Jira, Confluence, Fortify)

: Version Control, Build and Deployment Pipelines (Maven, GIT, Jenkins, Sonar, Jira, Confluence, Fortify) Testing: Unit Test Frameworks E.g. Junit, Selenium

Unit Test Frameworks E.g. Junit, Selenium Infrastructure: Cloud AWS or Azure

Cloud AWS or Azure Databases: SQL Language, noSQL

Advantageous skills:

Databases: Postgres

Postgres Containers: Docker, Kubernetes

