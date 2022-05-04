Senior Java Full Stack/Cloud/AWS/Azure Developer (TB-G2016) at Mediro ICT

Long-term contract. South African citizens OR Permanent Residents in South Africa with ID number OR Work Permit Holders may apply. International Company (listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange) is recruiting a Senior Java Full Stack Developer with cloud experience (AWS/Azure). Must have 5 years Senior Development experience. Rotation work between Midrand, Menlyn, Rosslyn and home office. Willing and able to travel internationally globally. E-mail CV and latest payslip to [Email Address Removed]
- Conduct with the feature team members, system analysis, design, development and testing for their assigned technical products or applications within the context of an agile/DevOps delivery model.
- Maintain and develop, deploy and operate frontend and backend cross platform applications based on Java Frameworks.
- Manage application dependencies across the full stack from application to infrastructure.
- Implement robust automated test cases to ensure technical solutions meet expected outcomes and business objectives.
- Create and maintain automated deployment pipelines to maintain quality control and deployment agility.
- Prepare and document standard operating procedures and protocols as well as required system documentation.
- Support operational excellence goals through strong operations knowledge.
- Resolve escalated support topics as part of tier-3 DevOps role to ensure the highest availability of critical applications.
- Plan and execute upgrade of existing applications, tools, and features.
- Create solutions and solve problems using a cloud-native toolchain, to ensure world-class uptime and business agility.
Minimum Requirements
Travelling: Willing and able to travel internationally globally
Requirements:
- IT Degree/Diploma
- Minimum of 6 to 8 years development experience required.
- Minimum of 3 to 5 years in a Senior Java Full Stack Developer role required.
Technical skills required (must have):
- Back End: J2EE, JSF Framework, Docker Containers, REST, SOAP, Java Quarkus or Kafka
- Front End: HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Ajax
- CI/CD: Version Control, Build and Deployment Pipelines (Maven, GIT, Jenkins, Sonar, Jira, Confluence, Fortify)
- Testing: Unit Test Frameworks E.g. Junit, Selenium
- Infrastructure: Cloud AWS or Azure
- Databases: SQL Language, noSQL
Advantageous skills:
- Databases: Postgres
- Containers: Docker, Kubernetes