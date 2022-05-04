We are looking for a Senior React Developer to join our team soonest. This will be to assist on an ongoing project that, from time to time, has new projects branching out of it. If you’re ready to take on something new and exciting where you can add some great value from a Front-end and React Development perspective, I look forward to hear from you.
Further details:
Location: Gauteng ideally (can consider remote)
Relevant IT Qualification
Level: Strong intermediate – Senior
Ideally an initial contract position (open to a discussion)
- Focus Technology: React (JS and Native)
- Strong Front-end Development experience
- HTML5, CSS3 & jQuery
- SASS and LESS
- Frameworks such as: Bootstrap, Angular Material, Angular, Foundation, etc.) are beneficial
- Responsive Web Design experience (Developing and testing across multiple applications and screen sizes, media queries, etc.)
- Consulting with clients to understand their goals
- Conducting usability testing
- Creating wireframes, storyboards, sitemaps and screen flows
- Creating product prototypes
- Developing personas and usage scenarios
- Analysing user feedback and activity, and iterating to enhance the user experience
- Conducting competitor and customer analysis
- Comfortable working in an Agile environment
Desired Skills:
- perm or contract
- remote is fine
- Max R80k per month