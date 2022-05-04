SENIOR SOFTWARE ENGINEER at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

Remote (Cape Town)

We are looking for Full-stack Software Engineers to join our Product & Tech Team in building great tools for the travel tech industry.

Our client is an established technology company in Africa and building a suite of SaaS online distribution tools for Tour Operators, Travel Agents, Marketers, Property Owners and Hotel Groups internationally.

This role might be for you if:

• You enjoy working remotely and collaborating in person from time to time

• You’re empathetic to users and can easily put yourself in their shoes.

• You love solving problems and enjoy a broad range of challenges.

• You can plan and execute multiple projects simultaneously, and in an organized fashion.

• You have a passion for code and take pride in your work.

• You are constantly adding new skills to your arsenal, both front-end, back-end and all the weird in between stuff. You relish evolving your skill set to keep pace with the ever-changing technology landscape to ensure your career stays on track.

• You’re level-headed and cool under pressure. When things change, you know how to roll with the punches.

• You are not a lone wolf. You enjoy being part of a wider team and relying on the team’s expertise as a product grows and becomes more complicated. You are excited to help others succeed.

• Basically, you will blow us away with your work ethic, your attitude, and your energy!

You’re good at:

• Developing web applications using ReactJS

• Developing web applications using .NET Core

• Working with MS SQL, Azure and Cosmos DB

• “Owning” a feature and contributing to design and development discussions

• Continually staying updated with new technology

• Project execution & delivery

• HTML & CSS

• Working independently, as well as being a team player

The technology stack is built on Azure, React, SQL Server, RavenDB, IIS 7.5, ASP.NET Core, C#, jQuery and SCSS.

Extra Awesome would be:

• Your 2-6 years of solid web development experience in a similar role (preferably in the travel tech industry)

• Your experience coding at all levels of a web-app stack from the front-end JavaScript all the way down to the database

• Your ability to switch between the front-and-back end and take control of the whole stack, rather than solely understanding one section

Learn more/Apply for this position