Senior SQL Analyst Developer

May 4, 2022

We are looking for a Senior SQL Developer/ Analyst programmer to join our Cape Town based team. We are ideally looking for someone who has some experience as a Technical Lead, but someone at a Senior level will also be a good fit. If you have strong SQL Development experience and you’re excited to take on a new opportunity, please get in contact.

Further details:
Relevant IT Qualification
Location: Cape Town – hybrid model
Level: Senior/ Lead
Initial contract opportunity

Technical skills required: MS SQL & T-SQL, SSIS, SSRS and Data Warehousing; Knowledge of database architecture and design; .Net experience is a bonus; SAFe Agile experience

Responsibilities:

  • Assists BA and Architect to translate strategic and operational decisions into business solutions.

  • Assists with analysis and design of new systems/major enhancements and databases.

  • Coding, implementations, testing and system enhancements.

  • Advises management on best practices and design of new enhancements.

  • Coach junior staff members

  • Reading and interpreting the Functional Requirements Specification (FRS).

  • Translate requirements into applications that employ appropriate decision support and reporting tools.

  • Interpret written business requirements and technical specification documents.

  • Interact with user community to produce reporting requirements Documentation

  • Create, document, and implement test plans.

  • Create and maintain technical documentation

General

  • Actively participates in any / all meetings: Iteration planning, Iteration Reviews, daily stand-ups and Retrospectives.

  • Raise impediments to project manager as soon as they arise.

  • Ensuring that the iteration deliverables across the team are met.

  • Manage TFS.

  • Research new technologies and approaches.

Desired Skills:

  • GIT
  • MS SQL
  • Safe Agile

Learn more/Apply for this position