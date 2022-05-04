Senior SQL Analyst Developer

We are looking for a Senior SQL Developer/ Analyst programmer to join our Cape Town based team. We are ideally looking for someone who has some experience as a Technical Lead, but someone at a Senior level will also be a good fit. If you have strong SQL Development experience and you’re excited to take on a new opportunity, please get in contact.

Further details:

Relevant IT Qualification

Location: Cape Town – hybrid model

Level: Senior/ Lead

Initial contract opportunity

Technical skills required: MS SQL & T-SQL, SSIS, SSRS and Data Warehousing; Knowledge of database architecture and design; .Net experience is a bonus; SAFe Agile experience

Responsibilities:

Assists BA and Architect to translate strategic and operational decisions into business solutions.

Assists with analysis and design of new systems/major enhancements and databases.

Coding, implementations, testing and system enhancements.

Advises management on best practices and design of new enhancements.

Coach junior staff members

Reading and interpreting the Functional Requirements Specification (FRS).

Translate requirements into applications that employ appropriate decision support and reporting tools.

Interpret written business requirements and technical specification documents.

Interact with user community to produce reporting requirements Documentation

Create, document, and implement test plans.

Create and maintain technical documentation

General

Actively participates in any / all meetings: Iteration planning, Iteration Reviews, daily stand-ups and Retrospectives.

Raise impediments to project manager as soon as they arise.

Ensuring that the iteration deliverables across the team are met.

Manage TFS.

Research new technologies and approaches.

We are looking for a Senior SQL Developer/ Analyst programmer to join our Cape Town based team. We are ideally looking for someone who has some experience as a Technical Lead, but someone at a Senior level will also be a good fit. If you have strong SQL Development experience and you’re excited to take on a new opportunity, please get in contact.

Further details:

Relevant IT Qualification

Location: Cape Town – hybrid model

Level: Senior/ Lead

Initial contract opportunity

Technical skills required: MS SQL & T-SQL, SSIS, SSRS and Data Warehousing; Knowledge of database architecture and design; .Net experience is a bonus; SAFe Agile experience

Responsibilities:

Assists BA and Architect to translate strategic and operational decisions into business solutions.

Assists with analysis and design of new systems/major enhancements and databases.

Coding, implementations, testing and system enhancements.

Advises management on best practices and design of new enhancements.

Coach junior staff members

Reading and interpreting the Functional Requirements Specification (FRS).

Translate requirements into applications that employ appropriate decision support and reporting tools.

Interpret written business requirements and technical specification documents.

Interact with user community to produce reporting requirements Documentation

Create, document, and implement test plans.

Create and maintain technical documentation

General

Actively participates in any / all meetings: Iteration planning, Iteration Reviews, daily stand-ups and Retrospectives.

Raise impediments to project manager as soon as they arise.

Ensuring that the iteration deliverables across the team are met.

Manage TFS.

Research new technologies and approaches.

Desired Skills:

GIT

MS SQL

Safe Agile

Learn more/Apply for this position