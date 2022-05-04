Senior SQL Analyst Developer

We are looking for a Senior SQL Developer/ Analyst programmer to join our Cape Town based team. We are ideally looking for someone who has some experience as a Technical Lead, but someone at a Senior level will also be a good fit. If you have strong SQL Development experience and you’re excited to take on a new opportunity, please get in contact.
Further details:
Relevant IT Qualification
Location: Cape Town – hybrid model
Level: Senior/ Lead
Initial contract opportunity
Technical skills required: MS SQL & T-SQL, SSIS, SSRS and Data Warehousing; Knowledge of database architecture and design; .Net experience is a bonus; SAFe Agile experience
Responsibilities:
- Assists BA and Architect to translate strategic and operational decisions into business solutions.
- Assists with analysis and design of new systems/major enhancements and databases.
- Coding, implementations, testing and system enhancements.
- Advises management on best practices and design of new enhancements.
- Coach junior staff members
- Reading and interpreting the Functional Requirements Specification (FRS).
- Translate requirements into applications that employ appropriate decision support and reporting tools.
- Interpret written business requirements and technical specification documents.
- Interact with user community to produce reporting requirements Documentation
- Create, document, and implement test plans.
- Create and maintain technical documentation
General
- Actively participates in any / all meetings: Iteration planning, Iteration Reviews, daily stand-ups and Retrospectives.
- Raise impediments to project manager as soon as they arise.
- Ensuring that the iteration deliverables across the team are met.
- Manage TFS.
- Research new technologies and approaches.
Desired Skills:
- GIT
- MS SQL
- Safe Agile