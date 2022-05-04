Senior SQL Developer

We are looking for strong intermediate and Senior SQL Developers to join our Cape Town based team. We require someone based in Cape Town or someone willing to relocate. If you’re currently open to an exciting new opportunity, please get in contact.

Further details and requirements:

Relevant IT Qualifications

Location: Ideally Cape Town

Level: High intermediate or Senior

Initial contract opportunity

Someone with strong T-SQL Development, SSIS and Analysis experience

ETL experience is a bonus

Integration of: new sources of data into company databases + data into relevant workflow processes, with the specific aim of continuous improvement and data optimisation

Conceptualizing, defining and delivering new reports as well as improving existing ones

Analysis of data from various sources

Test own programs / artefacts to ensure correctness

Debugging of programs

Deployment planning and execution

Performance tuning T-SQL

Database modelling experience

Enterprise Data Warehouse knowledge/ experience

Documentation Frameworks, Tools and Standards

AWS experience will be beneficial (not a must)

Desired Skills:

NO spec

Ideally initial contract

Salary: R65k Max(neg)

Intermediate and Senior

