Senior SQL Developer

We are looking for strong intermediate and Senior SQL Developers to join our Cape Town based team. We require someone based in Cape Town or someone willing to relocate. If you’re currently open to an exciting new opportunity, please get in contact.
Further details and requirements:
Relevant IT Qualifications
Location: Ideally Cape Town
Level: High intermediate or Senior
Initial contract opportunity
- Someone with strong T-SQL Development, SSIS and Analysis experience
- ETL experience is a bonus
- Integration of: new sources of data into company databases + data into relevant workflow processes, with the specific aim of continuous improvement and data optimisation
- Conceptualizing, defining and delivering new reports as well as improving existing ones
- Analysis of data from various sources
- Test own programs / artefacts to ensure correctness
- Debugging of programs
- Deployment planning and execution
- Performance tuning T-SQL
- Database modelling experience
- Enterprise Data Warehouse knowledge/ experience
- Documentation Frameworks, Tools and Standards
- AWS experience will be beneficial (not a must)
Desired Skills:
- NO spec
- Ideally initial contract
- Salary: R65k Max(neg)
- Intermediate and Senior