Software Developer

My IT client in Rivonia is looking for a Sofware Developer
Must-Have Technical Skills:
- C# SOLD Principles, VB.Net(Currently in use Windows form application).
- ADO.NET, [URL Removed] Entity Framework.
- MS SQL(RDBMS and T-SQL).
- SDLC.
- Agile Methodologies (Sprint and Scrum).
- DevOps Source Control branching strategy.
- System Documentation(SPECs, Release Notes).
- WEB API.
- Rest(Json)/Soap(XML) Webservices.
- SSRS(SQL Server Reporting Services).
- Test-Driven Development.
- Telerik controls.
Must be a Team player and able to work under pressure, on multiple projects.
Advantageous
- HTML5,CSS3,JavaScript,jQuery,ASP.net
- MVC4+ (Model View Controller)
- IIS(Internet Information Services)
Optional
- Apache Cordova(Android/iOS)
- General Skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software
- 5 to 10 years Software Development