Software Developer

May 4, 2022

My IT client in Rivonia is looking for a Sofware Developer

Must-Have Technical Skills:

  • C# SOLD Principles, VB.Net(Currently in use Windows form application).
  • ADO.NET, [URL Removed] Entity Framework.
  • MS SQL(RDBMS and T-SQL).
  • SDLC.
  • Agile Methodologies (Sprint and Scrum).
  • DevOps Source Control branching strategy.
  • System Documentation(SPECs, Release Notes).
  • WEB API.
  • Rest(Json)/Soap(XML) Webservices.
  • SSRS(SQL Server Reporting Services).
  • Test-Driven Development.
  • Telerik controls.

Must be a Team player and able to work under pressure, on multiple projects.

Advantageous

  • HTML5,CSS3,JavaScript,jQuery,ASP.net
  • MVC4+ (Model View Controller)
  • IIS(Internet Information Services)

Optional

  • Apache Cordova(Android/iOS)
  • General Skills

Desired Skills:

  • C# SOLD Principles
  • VB.Net
  • ADO.NET
  • Agile
  • WEB API
  • Rest
  • Soap
  • SSRS
  • Test-Driven Development
  • Telerik Controls

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software
  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Learn more/Apply for this position