Software Developer

My IT client in Rivonia is looking for a Sofware Developer

Must-Have Technical Skills:

C# SOLD Principles, VB.Net(Currently in use Windows form application).

ADO.NET, [URL Removed] Entity Framework.

MS SQL(RDBMS and T-SQL).

SDLC.

Agile Methodologies (Sprint and Scrum).

DevOps Source Control branching strategy.

System Documentation(SPECs, Release Notes).

WEB API.

Rest(Json)/Soap(XML) Webservices.

SSRS(SQL Server Reporting Services).

Test-Driven Development.

Telerik controls.

Must be a Team player and able to work under pressure, on multiple projects.

Advantageous

HTML5,CSS3,JavaScript,jQuery,ASP.net

MVC4+ (Model View Controller)

IIS(Internet Information Services)

Optional

Apache Cordova(Android/iOS)

General Skills

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software

5 to 10 years Software Development

