SQL DBA

May 4, 2022

We are looking for a Strong intermediate – Senior SQL DBA to join our team. The environment is an MS SQL one (SQL 2008 – 2017). If you’re excited to take on a new opportunity, please let me know and we can further the discussion.

Further details and requirements:
Relevant IT Qualification/ MS Certificates
Location: Remote within South Africa
Level: Strong intermediate – Senior (5 – 10 years of SQL DBA experience)
Contract opportunity

  • Someone that understands what a SQL DBA Engineer should do

  • SQL 2008 – 2017

  • Strong performing, tuning and optimisation

  • Must assist with all calls, including service desk calls

  • Restores

  • Disaster Recovery

  • Automation

  • Standby

  • Documentation

  • Banking experience is a bonus

We are looking for a Strong intermediate – Senior SQL DBA to join our team. The environment is an MS SQL one (SQL 2008 – 2017). If you’re excited to take on a new opportunity, please let me know and we can further the discussion.

Further details and requirements:
Relevant IT Qualification/ MS Certificates
Location: Remote within South Africa
Level: Strong intermediate – Senior (5 – 10 years of SQL DBA experience)
Contract opportunity

  • Someone that understands what a SQL DBA Engineer should do

  • SQL 2008 – 2017

  • Strong performing, tuning and optimisation

  • Must assist with all calls, including service desk calls

  • Restores

  • Disaster Recovery

  • Automation

  • Standby

  • Documentation

  • Banking experience is a bonus

Desired Skills:

  • SQL DBA
  • IT
  • Banking

Learn more/Apply for this position