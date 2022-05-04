We are looking for a Strong intermediate – Senior SQL DBA to join our team. The environment is an MS SQL one (SQL 2008 – 2017). If you’re excited to take on a new opportunity, please let me know and we can further the discussion.
Further details and requirements:
Relevant IT Qualification/ MS Certificates
Location: Remote within South Africa
Level: Strong intermediate – Senior (5 – 10 years of SQL DBA experience)
Contract opportunity
- Someone that understands what a SQL DBA Engineer should do
- SQL 2008 – 2017
- Strong performing, tuning and optimisation
- Must assist with all calls, including service desk calls
- Restores
- Disaster Recovery
- Automation
- Standby
- Documentation
- Banking experience is a bonus
We are looking for a Strong intermediate – Senior SQL DBA to join our team. The environment is an MS SQL one (SQL 2008 – 2017). If you’re excited to take on a new opportunity, please let me know and we can further the discussion.
Further details and requirements:
Relevant IT Qualification/ MS Certificates
Location: Remote within South Africa
Level: Strong intermediate – Senior (5 – 10 years of SQL DBA experience)
Contract opportunity
- Someone that understands what a SQL DBA Engineer should do
- SQL 2008 – 2017
- Strong performing, tuning and optimisation
- Must assist with all calls, including service desk calls
- Restores
- Disaster Recovery
- Automation
- Standby
- Documentation
- Banking experience is a bonus
Desired Skills:
- SQL DBA
- IT
- Banking