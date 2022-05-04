Technical Lead

BI & Data Platform Technical Lead

Purpose:

Lead and provide technical leadership to a team establishing new technology components and reusable solution patterns, to be leveraged by business facing development teams. Developing and setting new principles, standards, processes, procedures and guidelines for the wider BI community and partnering with business facing teams to enable the flow of business value.

Communicate technical information to technical teams

Communicate challenges and solutions to project and operational leadership

Technical leadership of team of full stack BI Developers and Analyst for central data platforms

Understanding of data management solutions and strategic value of information

Developing data warehousing blueprints, evaluating hardware and software platforms and integrating systems; translating business needs into long-term architecture solutions

Responsible for the leadership and management of a team of technical resources that will be qualifying, designing and delivering solutions to the business workstreams and/or platform teams

Set performance targets and measure performance

Facilitate complex technical discussions and trade-off decisions

Ability to work with a diverse team

Desired Skills:

Technical Leadership

Application Technology

Python

Java

SQL

ETL

Data and systems

Data architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

