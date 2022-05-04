BI & Data Platform Technical Lead
Purpose:
Lead and provide technical leadership to a team establishing new technology components and reusable solution patterns, to be leveraged by business facing development teams. Developing and setting new principles, standards, processes, procedures and guidelines for the wider BI community and partnering with business facing teams to enable the flow of business value.
- Communicate technical information to technical teams
- Communicate challenges and solutions to project and operational leadership
- Technical leadership of team of full stack BI Developers and Analyst for central data platforms
- Understanding of data management solutions and strategic value of information
- Developing data warehousing blueprints, evaluating hardware and software platforms and integrating systems; translating business needs into long-term architecture solutions
- Responsible for the leadership and management of a team of technical resources that will be qualifying, designing and delivering solutions to the business workstreams and/or platform teams
- Set performance targets and measure performance
- Facilitate complex technical discussions and trade-off decisions
- Ability to work with a diverse team
Desired Skills:
- Technical Leadership
- Application Technology
- Python
- Java
- SQL
- ETL
- Data and systems
- Data architecture
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree