Technical Test Analyst

May 4, 2022

We have an opportunity for a Technical Test Analyst to join our Cape Town based team. If you’re open to a contract position and ready for a new and exciting challenge, please get in contact.

Further details and requirements:
Relevant IT Qualification
Contract position
Location: Cape Town based
Level: Strong intermediate – Senior

  • Manual Testing and all related activities: analysing business requirements, designing and executing test cases in different environments, etc.

  • Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements using QC/HPALM tool

  • Building and maintain regression test packs

  • Performing manual execution of test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke)

  • Performing manual execution of test cases to resolve production bugs and incidents

  • Performing back-end (database) testing using complex SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases

  • Performing risk based testing on complex systems

  • API Testing

  • Tools/ Technologies: SQL, QC/ ALM, Jira, SOAP UI or Postman, Agile/ Scrum experience

We have an opportunity for a Technical Test Analyst to join our Cape Town based team. If you’re open to a contract position and ready for a new and exciting challenge, please get in contact.

Further details and requirements:
Relevant IT Qualification
Contract position
Location: Cape Town based
Level: Strong intermediate – Senior

  • Manual Testing and all related activities: analysing business requirements, designing and executing test cases in different environments, etc.

  • Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements using QC/HPALM tool

  • Building and maintain regression test packs

  • Performing manual execution of test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke)

  • Performing manual execution of test cases to resolve production bugs and incidents

  • Performing back-end (database) testing using complex SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases

  • Performing risk based testing on complex systems

  • API Testing

  • Tools/ Technologies: SQL, QC/ ALM, Jira, SOAP UI or Postman, Agile/ Scrum experience

Desired Skills:

  • must be CT based
  • Max rate R340 per hour
  • see spec

Learn more/Apply for this position