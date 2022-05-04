Technical Test Analyst

We have an opportunity for a Technical Test Analyst to join our Cape Town based team. If you’re open to a contract position and ready for a new and exciting challenge, please get in contact.

Further details and requirements:

Relevant IT Qualification

Contract position

Location: Cape Town based

Level: Strong intermediate – Senior

Manual Testing and all related activities: analysing business requirements, designing and executing test cases in different environments, etc.

Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements using QC/HPALM tool

Building and maintain regression test packs

Performing manual execution of test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke)

Performing manual execution of test cases to resolve production bugs and incidents

Performing back-end (database) testing using complex SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases

Performing risk based testing on complex systems

API Testing

Tools/ Technologies: SQL, QC/ ALM, Jira, SOAP UI or Postman, Agile/ Scrum experience

Desired Skills:

must be CT based

Max rate R340 per hour

see spec

