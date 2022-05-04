UI Designer at STS

May 4, 2022

UI Designer!!

We are looking for a UI Designer with the following:

  • Must have experience with UI design, user experience and wireframes (high fidelity and low fidelity)

  • Having worked on both web and mobile projects.

  • Must be able to work with a BA following through on JAD sessions and documented customer journeys/user stories to produce wireframes that lend to great user experiences.

  • Communication is very important as you will engage with clients directly in JAD sessions when designing applications.

send cv and portfolio to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • ui design
  • Business Analyst

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years UX / GUI Design

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

