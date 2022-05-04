UI Designer at STS

UI Designer!!
We are looking for a UI Designer with the following:
- Must have experience with UI design, user experience and wireframes (high fidelity and low fidelity)
-
Having worked on both web and mobile projects.
-
Must be able to work with a BA following through on JAD sessions and documented customer journeys/user stories to produce wireframes that lend to great user experiences.
- Communication is very important as you will engage with clients directly in JAD sessions when designing applications.
send cv and portfolio to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- ui design
- Business Analyst
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years UX / GUI Design
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree