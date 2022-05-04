UI Developer (Angular)

We are looking for an experienced Front-end Developer who is passionate about UI/ UX and who can add great value from both a Front-end Development and Design perspective (please note that the development aspect is the most important and the design side is a bonus). We need someone with strong Angular 9 skills. If you’re open to a new opportunity and would like to get involved on an exciting project, please get in contact.

Further details and requirements:

Location: Johannesburg (remote will also be fine)

Relevant IT Qualification

Level: strong intermediate – Senior

UI/ UX Design experience

Strong HTML5, CSS3 skills

LESS and SASS experience

Angular 9 (a must), JavaScript and jQuery

NPM component packaging & NgRX for state management

Good understanding of asynchronous request handling, partial page updates, and AJAX

Experience in taking handover from Sketch and InVision from design teams

Basic Photoshop experience

Understanding of cross-browser compatibility issues and ways to work around them.

Code versioning tools, such as Git / Mercurial / SVN

Good understanding of SEO principles and ensuring that applications will adhere to them

Comfortable working within a SCRUM Agile environment

Understanding and knowledge of other JavaScript libraries and frameworks, such as KnockoutJS, BackboneJS, ReactJS is a bonus!

