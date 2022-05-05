360 Degree IT Professional Recruitment Lead

Our Client based in Dubai seeks the services of 360 Degree IT Professional Recruitment Lead.

Mission

The Professional Recruitment Lead implements local sales plans based on targets aligned with the business priorities to meet and exceed the needs of clients, candidates, colleagues, and shareholders. The role incumbent is responsible for sales, recruitment delivery, and customer relationship management.

Job Description

Recruitment

Responsible for all recruitment processes for our clients,

Managing end-to-end recruitment processes in order to ensure successful hiring in line with guidelines & SLAs, 360-degree consultancy,

Meeting with hiring managers for position briefs in order to find candidates that meet their requirements in terms of skills and qualifications,

Update and utilize recruiting databases and job boards,

Hands-on candidate attraction & sourcing career portals,

Execute proactive pool searches; create and manage recruitment sources to provide appropriate talent to the company,

Screen & select candidates and conduct competency-based interviews.

Sales

Develop a detailed knowledge of the nature and culture of all clients’ businesses,

Keep in close contact with existing clients to keep abreast of their needs

Generate leads from all possible sources including networking

Grows the client base with a clearly defined sales action plan.

Retains existing clients by guaranteeing best-in-class service delivery. Establishes and maintains good relationships with clients through regular telephone contact, and visits.

Implements and develops own customer portfolio and keep it updated.

Makes sure that field activities are realized in line with the company’s ethical & compliance standards.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in related fields,

Excellent command of written and spoken English,

Minimum of 5 years experience in recruitment in a consultancy environment, specifical know-how in recruitment consultancy in IT is a must,

Skilled communicator, delivers well-received written and verbal messages,

Flexible adapter views changing business needs as an opportunity,

Problem solver identifies challenges, proactively seeks and recommends creative solutions,

Team player appreciates and recognizes colleagues’ successes, focuses on the team’s goals,

Recruiting knows how to locate talent using innovative sourcing and recruiting techniques, proactively markets candidates to clients, able to navigate applicant tracking systems,

Client relationship guru provides quality customer service, delivers results,

Exhibiting creative problem-solving skills.

Desired Skills:

Recruitment

Sales

Relationship Management

Employer & Job Benefits:

n/a

Learn more/Apply for this position