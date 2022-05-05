Back-End Developer (Ireland) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A rapidly growing Specialist Software Solutions Provider in Ireland seeks a Back-End Developer who is able to build robust features and satisfy complex requirements in the programming sphere. Your role will include designing, implementing, documenting, and testing new features. You will assist in building code that interfaces with strong database design and front-end requirements. You may be required to support a legacy framework along with a strong API-driven engine. The ideal candidate must have at least 5+ years’ experience working in a back-end developer role, be able to work both independently and in a team and must be willing to relocate to Ireland.

DUTIES:

Build robust features and satisfy complex requirements in the programming sphere.

Designing, implementing, documenting, and testing new features.

Building code that interfaces with strong database design and front-end requirements.

Support a legacy framework along with a strong API-driven engine.

Build reusable, robust code and libraries for future use.

Optimize application for maximum speed and scalability.

REQUIREMENTS:

5+ years of experience working in a back-end developer role.

Experience in database and systems design.

Proficiency with PHP, JavaScript, PL SQL and Oracle.

Proficiency in building REST APIs.

Proficiency in delivery and consumption of JSON and XML datasets along with related schema configurations.

Proficient understanding of Git.

Deep understanding of application architecture.

Advantageous –

Formal qualification.

Familiarity with mainstream development frameworks.

Experience in an Agile environment.

Experience with Jira.

Familiarity with Apache.

Experience in PL/SQL Developer.

Experience with VirtualBox.

Experience in Windows or Linux.

ATTRIBUTES:

Good verbal and written communication skills (share ideas/concepts in non-technical terms when required).

Must be reliable, responsible and self-motivated.

Must be enthusiastic and very willing to learn.

Must have good analytical and problem-solving skills.

Supportive team player.

Desired Skills:

Back

End

Developer

