BI Developer at QES

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a BI Developer (QlikView) to join them on an independent contract basis

All applicants need to be fully vaccinated

Responsibilities

Required to work under broad direction with the ability to:

Consult to business on the appropriate use of information and reporting

Analyze information requirements and create business intelligence solutions to appropriately satisfy information requirements

Implement changes to key measures and formulae as approved by the business in the Business Requirements Specification

Gather any outstanding information required to completing tasks

Understanding of data-warehousing

Perform Information and Systems Analysis

Perform Unit Testing and Document Test results

Develop all information solutions according to approved standards and architecture

Understanding of the Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC)

Responsibilities may require evening and weekend work

After hours support according to standby schedule

Understanding of metadata

Qualifications and experience

B-degree or relevant Diploma

At least 3 years’ experience in using BI reporting tools (QlikView is preferred)

At least 3 years’ experience using SQL

At least 3 years’ experience in performing Information Analysis

At least 2 years’ experience in performing Systems Analysis

Experience using Microsoft Office

Information experience with emphasis on the financial services industry, short term insurance business would be an advantage

Understanding of physical database modelling, data warehouse concepts and database design preferred

Understanding of User Interface Design

Good communication, relationship, leadership, report writing and presentation skills

Some understanding of the fundamentals of Information Security, Information Architecture, Data Quality Management

Information Analysis (primary skill)

Systems Analysis (primary skill)

QlikView (primary skill)

QlikSense (preferred, not essential)

NPrinting (or similar)

SQL (primary skill)

Business Objects (or similar)

Data warehousing (secondary skill)

Knowledge

Understanding of Database design techniques, patterns and standards

Systems analysis & design techniques and modelling tools

Information analysis of operational and management information

User Interface Design

Knowledge of System development life cycles

Business Analysis techniques

Testing principles

The ability to produce technical documentation

Competencies

General Competencies

Must have a passion for Information

Constantly maintaining a high-level of productivity

Team player attitude, collaboration – working well in a team environment

Interviewing skills to understand and extract user requirements

Structuring and preparing written material

Communicating orally

Presenting

Keeping abreast with trends and new developments in the BI/IM arena

Planning and Organizing

Managing conflict

Strong on analytical problem solving and thinking

Ability to build and maintain interpersonal relationships

Time management skills

Taking ownership

Work well under pressure

Behavioral Competencies

Delivering results and meeting customer expectations

Relating and networking

Analysing

Applying expertise and technology

Achieving personal work goals and objectives

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

Qlikview

QlikSense

NPrinting

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

