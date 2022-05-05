BI Developer at QES

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a BI Developer (QlikView) to join them on an independent contract basis
Responsibilities
- Required to work under broad direction with the ability to:
- Consult to business on the appropriate use of information and reporting
- Analyze information requirements and create business intelligence solutions to appropriately satisfy information requirements
- Implement changes to key measures and formulae as approved by the business in the Business Requirements Specification
- Gather any outstanding information required to completing tasks
- Understanding of data-warehousing
- Perform Information and Systems Analysis
- Perform Unit Testing and Document Test results
- Develop all information solutions according to approved standards and architecture
- Understanding of the Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC)
- Responsibilities may require evening and weekend work
- After hours support according to standby schedule
- Understanding of metadata
Qualifications and experience
- B-degree or relevant Diploma
- At least 3 years’ experience in using BI reporting tools (QlikView is preferred)
- At least 3 years’ experience using SQL
- At least 3 years’ experience in performing Information Analysis
- At least 2 years’ experience in performing Systems Analysis
- Experience using Microsoft Office
- Information experience with emphasis on the financial services industry, short term insurance business would be an advantage
- Understanding of physical database modelling, data warehouse concepts and database design preferred
- Understanding of User Interface Design
- Good communication, relationship, leadership, report writing and presentation skills
- Some understanding of the fundamentals of Information Security, Information Architecture, Data Quality Management
- Information Analysis (primary skill)
- Systems Analysis (primary skill)
- QlikView (primary skill)
- QlikSense (preferred, not essential)
- NPrinting (or similar)
- SQL (primary skill)
- Business Objects (or similar)
- Data warehousing (secondary skill)
- Knowledge
- Understanding of Database design techniques, patterns and standards
- Systems analysis & design techniques and modelling tools
- Information analysis of operational and management information
- User Interface Design
- Knowledge of System development life cycles
- Business Analysis techniques
- Testing principles
- The ability to produce technical documentation
Competencies
- General Competencies
- Must have a passion for Information
- Constantly maintaining a high-level of productivity
- Team player attitude, collaboration – working well in a team environment
- Interviewing skills to understand and extract user requirements
- Structuring and preparing written material
- Communicating orally
- Presenting
- Keeping abreast with trends and new developments in the BI/IM arena
- Planning and Organizing
- Managing conflict
- Strong on analytical problem solving and thinking
- Ability to build and maintain interpersonal relationships
- Time management skills
- Taking ownership
- Work well under pressure
- Behavioral Competencies
- Delivering results and meeting customer expectations
- Relating and networking
- Analysing
- Applying expertise and technology
- Achieving personal work goals and objectives
