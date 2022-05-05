Business Analyst – Finance

My client, a leader in the Agriculture space in Southern Africa, is recruiting for a Business analyst in the Finance team.

You will build the longer-term business intelligence strategy for the business as well as manages it and will include:

– taking ownership of business aspects such as business models, financial models, progress tracking, management of resources and team capacity as well as business intelligence;

– identifying business issues, collecting and recording data, analyzing data, and evaluating and presenting data solutions;

– and facilitating effective and competitive business processes by eliciting, analyzing, validating and documenting business organizational and/or operational requirements, providing alternatives and making recommendations.

This role plays an instrumental role in the delivery teams to ensure that solutions are delivered according to the business requirements

Minimum requirements for the role

Degree or Diploma with 3 to 5 years of related experience

Business Analysis certification at Practitioner level (ECBA, CCBA),

FTI certification or similar

CMA attributes or qualifications are preferable or advantageous for this position.

Desired Experience.

At least 2 years business analyst experience in the following areas will be highly advantageous including without limitation:

ProcurementLogisticsInventory management

Finance – Forecasting and budgeting (Income and expenses)

Finance – Balance sheet and cash flow (Modelling and scenario analysis)

Experience in a fertilizer or seasonal commodities environment will be advantageous

Leadership experience in leading across functions and business units preferred

Experience in Developing Economies

Desired Skills:

financial cash flow processes

procurement processes

warehousing

logistics and business systems

Intercultural intelligence and adaptive intelligence

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Association of Chartered Certified Accountants

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

